TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces ‘Queer’ Eye Season 5 Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced that “Queer Eye” Season 5 will premiere in June, and Audible has added 40 new sleep and relaxation titles to their newly-launched Sleep Collection.

DATES

Netflix has announced that “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” will return on May 17 with seven new episodes releasing over the span of seven weeks. Minhaj will film the episodes from home in front of a green screen and focus on timely topics such as “What Happens If You Can’t Pay Rent?”, which is the first episode’s theme. “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” is executive produced by Minhaj; Prashanth Venkataramanujam, who showruns; Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman for Art & Industry, and Jennie Church-Cooper of Haven Entertainment.

Season 5 of “Queer Eye” will be available on Netflix June 5. The Fab Five — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness — are back, this time setting their sights on uplifting the style and hearts of heroes based in Philadelphia. “Queer Eye” is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions; David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jordana Hochman and Mark Bracero for ITV Entertainment; and Jennifer Lane, who serves as showrunner.

Netflix also announced that Jo Koy‘s newest comedy special, “Jo Koy: In His Elements,” will premiere on June 12. In the special, Koy cracks jokes about being a Filipino-American and celebrates his heritage by spotlighting other Filipino performers such as breakdancer Ronnie, Grammy-winning producer !llmind, singer-songwriter Iñigo Pascual and comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila and Andrew Orolfo.

CBS will air the broadcast television premiere of “Grease Sing-A-Long” as part of its Sunday Night Movies series on June 7 at 8:30 p.m. On-screen lyrics will play over the classic film, allowing fans to sing and dance along to its hit songs including “Greased Lightnin,'” “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and “Beauty School Dropout.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CBS News has named Dr. Tara Narula as senior medical correspondent. She will report on health news for “CBS This Morning,” “The CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell,” “CBS Sunday Morning” and CBSN. She had previously been a contributor to “CBS This Morning,” providing vital information on the development of COVID-19. Narula is a board-certified cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, where she serves as associate director of their Women’s Cardiovascular Disease Center. She is also an assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

PODCASTS

Audible has added 40 new sleep and relaxation titles to their newly-launched Sleep Collection, including bedtime stories, soundscapes and ASMR. Curtis Stone and Tony Shalhoub have joined the bedtime story roster, with Stone performing “Escoffier: The Complete Guide to the Art of Modern Cookery” and Shalhoub reading about the history of mathematics. A new Hawaiian waterfall eight-hour soundscape is also now available, as are sound baths, Sleep 101 podcasts and ASMR clips to help all listeners relax. Visit Audible.com/Sleep to download the Sleep Collection.