Netflix Releases a Trailer for Martin Scorsese’s ‘Pretend It’s a City’ Docuseries (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix shared a trailer for the “Pretend It’s a City'” docuseries about Fran Lebowitz, and Starz offered a teaser video for “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

DATES

Bravo announced plans to bring new series “Below Deck Galley Talk” to television with a 7 p.m. premiere on Jan. 1. The show functions as an extension of “Below Deck” franchise, which includes reality series following young people who are employed on yachts. In the new show, past members of the franchise will watch and comment on new episodes of “Below Deck” while also reminiscing about their own seasons on the show. Such cast members include Alex Radcliffe, Amy Johnson, Anastasia Surmava, Bobby Giancola, Colin Macy O’Toole, Connie Arias, Josiah Carter, Julia d’Albert Pusey, Kate Chastain and Kelley Johnson. Ahead of the show’s premiere, Bravo will also run a “Below Deck” marathon from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Netflix will premiere Season 2 of “Blown Away” on Jan. 22. The competition show features a group of glass blowers who compete in 10 challenges in hopes of coming out on top with the title of “best in glass.” Host Nick Uhas is joined by evaluator Katherine Gray in each episode. A panel of experts rate and decide the outcome of each competition in the series. Watch a trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix unveiled a trailer for its upcoming docuseries, “Pretend It’s a City,” which is set to premiere on Jan. 8. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the series centers around critic and essayist Fran Lebowitz to give insight into her past while also exploring her thorough commentary on the New York way of life. She addresses tourism, transportation, real estate and more throughout the episodes. Scorsese, Lebowitz, David Tedeschi, Ted Griffin, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Joshua Porter and Margaret Bodde executive produce the project. Watch the trailer for “Pretend It’s a City” below.

Starz gave a peak into “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” following the most recent episode of “Power Book II: Ghost” on Sunday night. The teaser video gave insight into the upcoming series and set a premiere date for the summer of 2021. “Raising Kanan” serves as a prequel to the “Power” franchise of shows, investing its plot into telling the story of the now-deceased character Kanan, who was originally played by 50 Cent. Mekai Curtis will now portray the “Power” character’s younger version, and the series will follow his life in Southside Jamaica Queens, N.Y. during the 1990s. Watch the teaser below.