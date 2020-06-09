TV News Roundup: PBS SoCal and KCET Announce Revamped Schedule Highlighting the Black Experience in America

In today’s TV news roundup, PBS SoCal and KCET announced it’s revamping its upcoming schedule in solidarity with Black community following the death of George Floyd, and the Television Academy Foundation has announced four new members will be joining its board of directors.

PROGRAMMING

PBS SoCal and KCET have announced a restructure of its upcoming programming schedule to stand in solidarity with the Black community following the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on memorial day. The revamped schedule will feature previously produced local productions highlighting relevant content from series such as “Socal Connected,” “Lost LA,” “Artbound” and “Broken Bread.” In addition, the networks will also broadcast the PBS newshour special “Race Matters: America in Crisis,” as well as an updated look at the 2016 special “America in Black and Blue 2020” and other past noteworthy titles. The lineup of programs are intended to help viewers increase awareness and understanding of racial and social injustices in the U.S.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The Television Academy Foundation has announced Cris Abrego, Rickey Minor, Jonathan Murray and Tina Perry are joining its board of directors. Abrego, the CEO of Endemol Shine, oversees both the North American and Latin American divisions for his company, while OWN president Perry oversees all operations and creative areas of the network. Perry was instrumental in OWN’s launch into scripted programming with series that include “Queen Sugar,” “Cherish the Day” and “Greenleaf.” Music director and composer Minor has several television credits under his belt that include “America’s Got Talent,” “American Idol” and the Grammys. He has worked with high profile stars like Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Rihanna and more. Murray, co-founder of Bunim/Murray Productions, is widely credited with helping to usher in the modern reality television genre with his late partner Mary-Ellis when they launched “The Real World” on MTV in 1992. His most recent documentary “TransHood” is set to air on HBO in June.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, the cast of “Queer Eye,” Christian Slater and Sia will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Josh Gad will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“; Chris Wallace, Emmanuel Acho and The Flaming Lips will be on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”; Senator Cory Booker and Josh Groban will join “The Late Late Show with James Corden;” Tiffany Haddish and Brad Paisley will be on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and Trevor Noah will host a panel discussion with Patrisse Cullors, Josie Duffy Rice, Samuel Sinyangwe, Mychal Denzel Smith and Alex Vitale on “The Daily Show.”