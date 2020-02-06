×

TV News Roundup: Paramount Reveals New Cast Members Joining ‘Coyote’

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Chiklis, Michelle MacLaren, David Graziano, Juan Pablo Raba and Adriana Paz'Coyote' TV show, Paramount Network TCA Winter Press Tour, Panels, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jan 2020
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

In today’s TV news roundup, Paramount Network revealed its new recurring cast members joining “Coyote” and Audible announced the debut of “Escape from Virtual Island

CASTING

Paramount Network revealed a dozen recurring cast members for the upcoming drama series Coyote.” Mark Feuerstein, Kelli Williams, Daniel Mora, Emy Mena, George Pullar, Amy Forsyth, Ross Phillips, Romina D’ugo, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Bobby Daniel Rodriguez, Jose Pablo Cantillo and Drew Powell are joining the drama series, which stars Michael Chiklis as a retired United States Border Patrol agent. The show is scheduled to premiere on Paramount Network in the summer.

DATES

The new scripted comedy series, “Escape from Virtual Island,” is coming Apr. 2, Audible announced. The audio series follows Derek Ambrose (Paul Rudd) as he runs an island resort in 2038 where the wealthy come to live out their wildest fantasies in virtual reality. The all-star ensemble also includes Jack McBrayer, Paula Pell, Amber Ruffin, Scott Adsit, Jane Krakowski, Seth Meyers, Jason Sudeikis, Kenan Thompson, Olivia Wilde and Henry Winkler. The series was written by John Lutz and produced by Broadway Video Enterprises.

DEVELOPMENT

20th Century Fox Television and Freeform announced the development of “East Nasty.” The show finds two best friends, one a black queer singer-songwriter, and the other a seemingly tailor made country musician from a deeply religious family, struggling alongside other musical misfits for a place at the table. “East Nasty” is being executive produced by Jamie Rosengard, Karin Gist, Ginger Sledge and Paula Hornick. Rosengard will also serve as writer.

SPECIALS 

ATX’s Season 9 Television Festival has announced reunions for “Scrubs” and “Cougar Town,” taking place June 4-7. Creator, director and executive producer Bill Lawrence will join “Scrubs” cast members for a reunion panel celebrating 10 years since the series finale. Additionally, co-creators and executive producers of “Cougar Town” Lawrence and Kevin Biegel, will join cast members to celebrate five years since the cul-de-sac crew aired their final episode. The festival will also include panels and screenings from the CW’s “Nancy Drew,” TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” and Comedy Central’s “The Other Two” and “Drunk History.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CBS News journalist Jason Sacca was named the new executive editor of CBS Sunday Morning. Sacca began his career at CBS in 1985 as a desk assistant and joined CBS Sunday Morning in 2000 as a producer then was promoted to senior producer in 2012. He was also the lead producer of Emmy-nominated special broadcasts, “Mind Matter” and “40 Years of Sunday Morning.”

Nielsen announced Eric Bosco will join the company as chief product officer for its global media division. Bosco will launch product strategy and execution while being responsible for every element of the division’s product framework as well as designing and creating products to serve Nielsen’s clients and the media industry.

More TV

  • Michael Chiklis, Michelle MacLaren, David Graziano,

    TV News Roundup: Paramount Reveals New Cast Members Joining 'Coyote'

    In today’s TV news roundup, Paramount Network revealed its new recurring cast members joining “Coyote” and Audible announced the debut of “Escape from Virtual Island” CASTING Paramount Network revealed a dozen recurring cast members for the upcoming drama series “Coyote.” Mark Feuerstein, Kelli Williams, Daniel Mora, Emy Mena, George Pullar, Amy Forsyth, Ross Phillips, Romina [...]

  • Locke and Key

    Netflix's 'Locke and Key': TV Review

    The vibe of Netflix’s “Locke and Key” is best described in Netflix terms. The image of the Locke family moving into their spooky ancestral home after the death of their father (Bill Heck) recalls “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” The kids — sensitive jock Tyler (Connor Jessup), tentative rebel Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and precocious Bode [...]

  • US President Donald J. Trump holds

    TV Ratings: Senate Impeachment Vote Draws 14 Million Viewers

    The final Senate vote which resulted in President Trump’s acquittal in the impeachment trial drew a substantial total viewership across the cable news and regular broadcast networks that covered it. In total, just under 14 million viewers tuned in to see the conclusion of the trial examining whether Trump violated his Constitutional duty in his [...]

  • jamie lee curtis michael shannon don

    'Knives Out' Boosts Lionsgate Revenues Above Wall Street Projections

    Citing strong performance from “Knives Out,” Lionsgate has posted revenues and operating income above Wall Street projections for its third fiscal quarter that ended on Dec. 31. Revenue were $998.5 million, 8% above Wall Street forecasts, and adjusted operating income of $124.5 million beat estimates by 11%. Subscribers from Starz, Starzplay Arabia and Pantaya reached [...]

  • John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio

    John Mulaney, Daniel Craig Returning to Host 'Saturday Night Live'

    John Mulaney and Daniel Craig will both be back to host “Saturday Night Live,” for their third and second times, respectively. NBC announced Thursday that stand-up comedian and former “SNL” writer Mulaney is set to host on Feb. 29. The show will feature musical guest David Byrne, who currently appears in Broadway’s “David Byrne’s American [...]

  • BoJack Horseman Season 5

    Netflix Finally Allows Viewers to Turn Off Autoplay for Previews

    Netflix viewers rejoice! The streaming service has announced it is now allowing subscribers to turn off the autoplay function for previews; the bane of so many existences which makes clips pop up instantly on the homepage and while scrolling over a show or movie. Netflix has provided the option to disable autoplay of the next [...]

  • MASKED SINGER: Ken Jeong. The Season

    Fox to Adapt South Korean Game Show 'I Can See Your Voice,' Hosted by Ken Jeong

    A year after Fox found a hit in “The Masked Singer,” the network has acquired another music-based format from South Korea: “I Can See Your Voice.” The network has ordered the music guessing game to series. “The Masked Singer” panelist Ken Jeong will host “I Can See Your Voice,” which will premiere on Fox later [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad