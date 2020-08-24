TV News Roundup: Peacock Announces ‘Noughts + Crosses’ Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, Peacock announced a premiere date for “Noughts + Crosses,” and CNN Films and HBO announced a premiere date for the documentary “After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News.”

RENEWALS

LATV shared that the LGBTQIA+ talk show “The Q Agenda” has been renewed for a fourth season. The show features members of the Latinx and LGBTQIA+ communities, including hosts actress and trans activist Juliana Joel, comedian Lianna Carrera, makeup artist and influencer Victor Ramos and actor Enrique Sapene. Sapene is also the show’s creator. Each episode features guests from the entertainment industry, with discussions centered around issues affecting the LGBTQIA+ community. It is executive produced by Bruno Seros-Ulloa and Andres Palencia.

DATES

The British drama television series “Noughts + Crosses” will be brought to Peacock on Sept. 4, marking its move into the U.S. The show is set in an alternate universe where people from Africa invaded Europe, inventing a caste system in which the ruling Black group of “Crosses” hold the wealth and power against the white “Noughts.” It follows the star-crossed story of a Nought named Callum McGregor (Jack Rowan) and a Cross named Sephy Hadley (Masali Baduza), two people who society has dictated should not be together. Jeff Skoll, Miura Kite, Kibwe Tavares, Preethi Mavahalli and Damien Timmer are executive producers for the show.

HBO and CNN Films announced an Aug. 29 premiere date for their new documentary, “After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News.” It will air on CNN and then be made available to stream exclusively on HBO Max. The focus of the film is to explore and uncover the human toll that fake news and “deep fakes,” a type of manipulated video, have had in recent years. It will cover conversations on topics like “QAnon” and “Pizzagate,” conspiracy theories determined by the FBI to pose threats to democracy, and even includes a conversation with James Alefantis, a restaurant owner whose life was endangered by Pizzagate. The documentary is directed and produced by Andrew Rossi, with executive production by CNN’s Brian Stelter.

GREENLIGHTS

UMC has announced that “For the Love of Jason,” a dramedy exploring the dating scene from a male perspective, has gained approval and is now in the works. The six-episode season is set to star Trell Woodberry, Kareem Grimes, B.J. Britt, Brely Evans, Laila Odom and Jackée Harry. Woodberry will play Jason, a Los Angeles bachelor who feels like he needs to catch up after his friends begin to settle down and start families of their own. In a slew of awkward dates, the show will follow Jason as his friends attempt to guide him on the path to love. The show will be produced by Woodberry and directed by Michael Vaughn Hernandez.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

NBC News has brought on Meagan Fitzgerald as a correspondent based out of Chicago. Fitzgerald previously worked at NBC4 in Washington D.C., where she co-anchored “Today during the weekends. The three-time Emmy nominee was also named the best broadcast journalist of the year by the Colorado Black Journalist Association in 2014 and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. She got her journalistic start at KTVE-TV in Monroe, Louisiana, where she gained notice for exposing payroll fraud within the city’s engineering department.

CBS News hired Marcelena Spencer, Bonita Sostre and Harry Forbes for its Race and Culture Unit. The unit will critically analyze stories about race, culture and injustice to ensure that information is both accurate and given sufficient context. Spencer is a senior producer, and has spent the last 30 years working as a producer at CBS News. Sostre has been appointed as a coordinating producer and spent five years working as an editorial producer for “CBS This Morning,” a project that Forbes, who comes on as a broadcast associate for the unit, also took part in.

LATE NIGHT

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will feature Dan Levy and Elle King tonight, with guest host David Spade, while “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will include appearances by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor, Tim McGraw and Laura Benanti.