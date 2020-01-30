TV News Roundup: Nicki Minaj to Make Guest Appearance on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

In today’s TV news roundup, Nicki Minaj will make a guest appearance on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Quibi has greenlit a new series from Adam Devine.

CASTINGS

Nicki Minaj will join host RuPaul, and judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews as a guest judge on the upcoming Season 12 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.“ The legendary emcee will make a surprise debut on the runway as 13 new drag queens enter the competition for a chance to win $100,000 and the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” The new cycle of queens include Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura, Sherry Pie, and Widow Von’Du. Season 12 will premiere on Feb. 28.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming series “Love is Blind.“ Hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, the 10-part series follows the journey of singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like by, taking a less conventional approach to modern dating where they embark on a relationship without ever seeing the other person. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler and Brian Smith serve as executive producers. The three-week event will begin with the first four episodes launching Feb. 13.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has greenlit “Bad Ideas,“ a new series from Adam Devine. In Devine’s warped take on adventure, each episode will follow the actor and comedian as he travels with friends to a new destination and find inventive ways to make an already dangerous experience even worse like entering a chili pepper eating contest without a taste for spicy foods or visiting a reportedly haunted house to purposely conjure a demon. Devine, Scotty Landes, Isaac Horne, Mark Kadin, Will Ehbrecht and Jeff Sells will executive produce.

PODCASTS

IHeartMedia has partnered with Ozy Media on a multi-year deal to co-produce original and promote a slate of iHeartRadio Original Podcasts, with three shows set to be released in 2020 and distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network. “Around the World,” a travel and culture podcast featuring stories of changemakers and renegades from around the world who are doing the unexpected in the face of adversity, will be the first co-produced podcast in the slate. The other two podcasts to be launched this year include a spin-off series from Ozy’s “The Thread” and a scripted series. Additionally, Ozy’s “The Thread” and “Ozy Confidential” will also join the iHeartPodcast Network’s catalog.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

NBC Sports Group has named Corey Johnson as its newest reporter and digital correspondent. His appointment begins with NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LIV this week in Miami Gardens, Florida. The former Notre Dame wide receiver will contribute to coverage to a wide variety of properties across the NBC Sports portfolio on linear, digital and social platforms. He joins NBC Sports Group after graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 2017.