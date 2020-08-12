TV News Roundup: Nickelodeon Orders ‘The Tiny Chef Show’

In today’s TV news roundup, Nickelodeon announced plans to bring YouTube’s Tiny Chef to its preschool platforms, and Court TV revealed that “Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield” will premiere Sept. 13.

DATES

Court TV has announced that “Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield” is set to premiere Sept. 13, with weekly episodes Sundays at 8 p.m. The show will delve into well-known and provocative trial cases, featuring interviews and information reveals meant to expand viewers’ knowledge bases on the famous court cases. Ashleigh Banfield, the show’s lead, was previously a legal analyst for CNN and MSNBC. She was also formerly a special contributor on Court TV. Featured cases on the show include those involving Casey Anthony, Jodie Arias, O.J. Simpson and Conrad Murray.

GREENLIGHTS

Nickelodeon has announced that “The Tiny Chef Show,” a viral YouTube channel, will be brought to the television network’s preschool platforms via a new series produced in association with Imagine Kids+Family, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Animation Studio. The series will follow the small green character who creates tiny plant-based meals from the comfort of a small kitchen built into a tree stump. Executive producers for “The Tiny Chef Show” are Imagine Entertainment‘s Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Imagine Kids+Family’s Stephanie Sperber, Kristen Bell and Morgan Sackett, and Tiny Chef Productions‘ Rachel Larsen, Adam Reid and Ozlem Akturk. Larsen and Reid are the show’s creators.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Danny DeVito and guest host Rob Lowe will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paula Pell and Jessie Reyez. Jeff Goldblum, Annie Murphy and Sam Jay will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will bring on Jason Sudeikis and April Ryan.