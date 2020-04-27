TV News Roundup: Netflix Shares ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Interactive Special Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” interactive comedy special trailer, and the cast of “Melrose Place” is set to reunite on “Stars In The House” April 28.



DATES

NBC has revealed that “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance” will have their season premieres back-to-back on May 26. “America’s Got Talent” will air the first episode of its 15th season at 8 p.m., introducing new judge Sofia Vergara along with Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. At 10 p.m., “World of Dance” will return for its fourth season to crown a new “best dancer in the world.” Judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo are back, as is host Scott Evans.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has unveiled a trailer for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend,” an interactive comedy special premiering on May 12. The viewer will be able to make crucial choices for Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) as she attempts to save girls from the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) bunker and make it on time to wed a prince, played by Daniel Radcliffe. Watch the full trailer below.

Amazon Prime Video released a trailer for its original docuseries “The Last Narc,” available starting May 15. The four-part series will explore the 1985 murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, following special agent Hector Berrellez as he unravels the truth about Camarena’s final days. “The Last Narc” is directed by Tiller Russell and executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman of Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation.

SPECIALS

The cast of “Melrose Place” is set to reunite on an episode of “Stars In The House,” premiering April 28 at 8 p.m. on the “Stars In The House” YouTube channel. Hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will chat with cast members Josie Bissett, Thomas Calabro, Marcia Cross, Laura Leighton, Heather Locklear, Doug Savant, Grant Show, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Daphne Zuniga about their time on the show and ask them fan-submitted questions. Viewers can also make donations, which will go directly to The Actors Fund. “Stars In The House” kicked off March 16 with daily episodes at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and has already raised over $240,000 for the Actors Fund. Past episode guests have included the casts of “Frasier,” “Glee,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Spring Awakening” and more.