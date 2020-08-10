TV News Roundup: Netflix Unveils Trailer for ‘Away’ (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix revealed the trailer for its drama series “Away,” and OWN announced a post-finale special for “Greenleaf.”

RENEWALS

Quibi announced that “NighGowns,” the documentary performance series, has been renewed for a second season. The series’ first season follows the personal and artistic lives of Sasha Velour and other drag artists as they prepare their own lip-sync performances, while the numbers in season two will center around a single collective narrative. It will also include an international cast of drag performers. The show will continue with executive producers Velour and Sophie Muller, while members of the season one cast will be creative consultants.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its new drama, “Away,” set to premiere Sept. 4 on the streaming platform. The show’s plot centers around an international crew’s voyage to Mars, helmed by U.S. astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank). She must leave behind her husband and daughter to take part in the historic trip, which tests its crew members as they adapt to the fact that they are now completely separated from their families back home. The show was created by Andrew Hinderaker, who executive produces the show alongside Jessica Goldberg, Matt Reeves, Jason Katims, Edward Zwick, Hilary Swank, Adam Kassan and Jeni Mulein. Watch the trailer below.

Peacock revealed the season three trailer for “A.P. Bio” Season 3, which will be available on the platforming Sept. 3. The comedy series’ premise is about a university professor named Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton) who must take upon himself the role of advanced placement biology teacher at a high school in Toledo, Ohio. The series also stars Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, Paula Pell, Aparna Brielle, Eddie Leavy, Nick Peine and Jacob Houston. The show’s creator is Michael Patrick O’Brien. Watch the trailer below.

Peacock also released a teaser for “Saved by the Bell,” a revival comedy inspired by the late-1980s/’90s show. The new series is set after California’s governor closes many schools in lower-income areas and those students are sent to better-performing schools, including the infamous Bayside High School. The show is executive produced by Tracey Wigfield, Franco Bario, Peter Engel, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, with Trent O’Donnell executive producing and directing the pilot. The premiere date for the new “Saved by the Bell” series has not yet been announced. Watch the teaser below.

SPECIALS

OWN announced that members of the cast and crew for “Greenleaf” will reunite for a post-finale special on Aug. 11. Actors Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Lamman Rucker, and Deborah Joy Winans will answer fans’ questions and share a few stand-out moments from the show during the special feature. The series’ executive producers are Craig Wright, Clement Virgo, Kriss Turner Towner and Oprah Winfrey will also join the special. It is also co-executive produced by David Ehrman and Carla Gardini.

LATE NIGHT

Gwen Stefani will be on tonight’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” with guest host Dua Lipa, and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will include appearances by Bryan Cranston, Julia Garner and Surfaces. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will bring on Dr. Jon LaPook and Maroon 5, while Tracee Ellis Ross and Luke Bryan will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”