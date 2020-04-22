TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces Premiere Dates for ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Season 3, More

In today’s TV News Roundup, Netflix announced the premiere date for Season 3 of “Somebody Feed Phil” and more original programming, and SiriusXM announced a weekly live call-in show hosted by Gayle King.

DATES

Netflix has announced a slew of release dates for content premiering on the service next month. “Reckoning,“ an Australian thriller series about a dormant serial killer getting up to his old habits, premieres on May 1; “Trial by Media,” a new true crime docuseries about how media coverage has impacted high-profile trials, debuts on May 11; “Sweet Magnolias,” a romantic drama adapted from Sherryl Woods’ novel series of the same name, will premiere on May 19; “Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall,” a recording of a live performance by the actor and singer-songwriter, will premiere on May 20 and Season 3 of “Somebody Feed Phil,” the travel documentary series presented by Phil Rosenthal, premieres on May 29.

History has announced that its six-hour limited series “Grant” will premiere on May 25 at 9 p.m., airing in three parts over three consecutive nights. The series chronicles the life of U.S. general and president Ulysses S. Grant through a blend of dramatic scenes, commentary and archival imagery. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson serve as executive producers for Appian Way Productions; Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Justin Wilkes and Fisher Stevens serve as executive producers for RadicalMedia; Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Jennifer Wagman are executive producers for History; Ron Chernow and Brian Volk-Weiss also serve as executive producers and Phillip Watson serves as co-executive producer. Watch a new trailer for the limited series below.

Lifetime has announced that it will premiere “Married at First Sight: Australia,” an imported spin off of “Married at First Sight” on May 27 at 9 p.m. Following that premiere, the show will air in two-hour episode blocks on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. The new reality series follows twelve couples who are matched by a panel of experts, documenting their domestic lives together before asking the couples if they should remain together or divorce.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming documentary “A Secret Love.” The trailer gives viewers a glimpse at the seven-decade relationship between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, who both played in the women’s professional baseball league and fell in love. The documentary is executive produced by Blumhouse, in association with Now This. It premieres on the streamer on April 29. Watch the trailer below.

DEALS

SiriusXM has announced that “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King will host a weekly live call-in show on the platform. The series has a limited, six-episode run that begins on April 23 at 2 p.m. PT. King will take calls with Americans affected by lockdowns and social distancing measures amid the coronavirus outbreak. The call-in number for listeners is (888) 94-STARS, or (888) 947-8277.

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Apple TV Plus has offered viewers a glimpse at the creative process behind its docuseries “Home” in a featurette that Variety has obtained exclusively. The series, which is streaming now, features subjects from communities around the world who designed and built extraordinary homes. Watch the featurette below.

INITIATIVES

The Gotham Group has partnered with various non-profits to create Gotham Reads, a YouTube reading space that features 75 top children’s authors, content creators, screenwriters and performers reading books and explaining elements of their own creative process. The initiative is meant to bring new content to children during the coronavirus pandemic. The channel launched today. Tony DiTerlizzi, Gris Grimley, Jerry Spinelli, Butch Hartman and AnnaSophia Robb are among the first featured subjects.

Entertainment Studios has announced a live-streaming comedy event to support and raise money for Feeding America, the country’s largest hunger-relief organization. The event will live-stream on the Allen Media Group television networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel, as well as on the free streaming app Local Now, at 5 pm. PT on May 9. Comedians who have committed to participating include Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Billy Crystal, Marlon Wayans, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Garrett, Taraji P. Henson, Louie Anderson, Margaret Cho, Kenan Thompson, Marc Maron, Jon Lovitz, Caroline Rhea, Byron Allen, Billy Gardell, Tim Meadows, Jamie Kennedy, Bill Engvall, Sheryl Underwood and Chris Rock.