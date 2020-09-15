TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces ‘Social Distance’ Premiere Date (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix has announced the premiere date for “Social Distance,” and Showtime has revealed the premiere date for “Moonbase 8.”

RENEWALS

Shaftesbury announced “Departure” has been renewed for a second season and started production in Toronto, ahead of the first season launching on Peacock in the U.S. Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer will return to lead the show, joined by Kris Holden-Ried, Mark Rendall, Jason O’Mara, Karen Leblanc, Kelly McCormack, Wendy Crewson, Dion Johnstone and Donal Logue. The show is co-produced by Shaftesbury and Deadpan Pictures in association with Corus Entertainment, Starlings Television and Red Arrow Studios International.

DATES

Showtime announced “Moonbase 8,” starring Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly, will premiere Nov. 8 at 11 p.m. The sci-fi comedy follows astronauts who train to qualify for their first lunar mission. But their plans change when a series of events forces the astronauts to question their mental sanity. The show is created, written and executive produced by Heidecker, Reilly and Jonathan Krisel, who also serves as director. The producers are A24 and Abso Lutely Productions. Watch a trailer below.

Netflix announced an Oct. 15 premiere date for its quarantine-produced show, “Social Distance.” Set in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, the anthology series features standalone episodes that capture the emotional experience of relying on technology to stay connected with loved ones. Showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham executive produced with Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick and Jenji Kohan.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix debuted a trailer for “Michelle Buteau: Welcome To Buteaupia” set to premiere on Sept. 29. In the hourlong comedy special, Buteau discusses everything from parenthood to the overlooked value of short men. Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes produce for Push It Productions, while Hurwitz also directs. Watch the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

Showtime announced that the comedy series “The End” is slated to debut in 2021, with the official date not yet announced. The 10-episode first season, starring Harriet Walter and Frances O’Connor, will follow three generations of family members who are figuring out how to die with dignity. The series is created and written by Samantha Strauss and directed by Jessica M. Thompson and Jonathan Brough. The co-producers are Sky UK and Foxtel Australia.

PARTNERSHIPS

Norman Reedus signed a development deal with AMC Studios, launching his bigbaldhead production company, with Brillstein Entertainment partner, JoAnne Colonna, and former AMC exec Amanda Verdon to head the company. The actor has also formed a partnership with Blackstone Publishing under the bigbaldhead banner, including books in the “Unknown Man” series. “It has been a dream of mine for so long to be able to share and tell progressive stories that shine a light where others don’t,” says Reedus. “I feel incredibly privileged for the opportunity to amplify innovative voices in storytelling that are visionary in fostering change in culture. I couldn’t be happier to launch this company alongside AMC and Blackstone Publishing.”

INITIATIVES

Reframe announced its 2019-2020 stamp awardees. This year’s recipients show a 57% increase from the previous season in the number of gender-balanced TV and streaming series, from 21 shows in 2018-2019 to 33 shows now. The list of recipients includes, but is not limited to, Netflix’s “Altered Carbon,” FX’s “American Horror Story,” HBO Max’s “Batwoman,” HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” Netflix’s “Dead to Me,” Netflix’s “The End of the F***ing World,” HBO’s “Euphoria,” Netflix’s “Glow,” HBO’s “Euphoria,” Hulu’s “The Great,” ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Netflix’s “I Am Not Okay with This,” Netflix’s “The I-Land,” Netflix’s “Jessica Jones,” BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon’s “Modern Love,” Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show,” Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever,” Hulu’s “Normal People,” CW’s “The 100,” Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” Netflix’s “Sex Education,” CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Picard,” Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias,” Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” Netflix’s “Unbelievable,” Netflix’s “Unorthodox,” AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” HBO’s “Watchmen,” HBO’s “Westworld” and Netflix’s “You.” The ReFrame analysis and stamp determinations are based on IMDbPro data displaying the top 100 most popular scripted TV and streaming shows in the past year.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Ewan McGregor, Willie and Bobbie Nelson and Kesha will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Janelle Monáe and Jacob Soboroff are tonight’s guests on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Wendy Williams, Blake Griffin, Yola and Sonny Emory will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”