TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘Sex Education’ Season 2 Trailer

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix debuted the trailer for Season 2 of “Sex Education” and Showtime announced the premiere date for Season 3 of “Our Cartoon President.”

DATES

AMC announced it will be the home of the television premiere of “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” on Feb. 16. Leading up to that special event is a five week “Breaking Bad” marathon that kicks off Jan. 19 with the first season of Vince Gilligan‘s critically acclaimed and Emmy Award-winning drama. The following four seasons will air through the next five consecutive Sundays.

Showtime’s animated series “Our Cartoon President” will return for its third season on Jan. 26. Season 3 aims to take a satirical look at the campaign trail to explore the critical question of who could be the next cartoon president. From the Iowa caucuses and the democratic campaigns to the impeachment inquiry, the cartoon universe will expand to include more political heavyweights, media personalities, international leaders, notable billionaires and perhaps one or two nefarious dictators. Jon Glaser, Kate Berlant, Ed Begley Jr., Matt Lucas, Joe Mande, James Downey and Anna Drezen join returning voice actors Tim Robinson, Jack McBrayer, William Sadler, James Adomian, Griffin Newman, Matt Rogers, Zach Cherry, Ziwe Fumudoh, Emily Lynne, Gabriel Gundacker and Jeff Bergman. The series is executive produced by multiple Emmy winner Stephen Colbert, “Late Show” executive producer Chris Licht, and R.J. Fried, who also serves as showrunner.

The seventh and final season of “Strike Back” will premiere on Cinemax on Feb. 14. The series follows the explosive escapades of Section 20, an elite, multinational, covert special ops team, as it spans the globe fighting a vast web of interconnected criminal and terrorist activity. Alec Secăreanu, and Ivana Miličević join the action-thriller’s returning cast members Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson, Alin Sumarwata, Jamie Bamber and Varada Sethu. Cameron Roach, Andy Harries, Rob Bullock and Jack Lothian serve as executive producers.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the trailer for Season 2 of “Sex Education.“ The second season follows Otis (Asa Butterfield) as he attempts to keep his newly discovered sexual urges under control in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison) whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve (Emma Mackey). Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo. Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, Samantha Spiro, James Purefoy and Alistair Petrie round out the cast. Written and created by Laurie Nunn, the series is executive produced by Jamie Campbell, Nunn and Ben Taylor. Season 2 will premiere Jan. 17.

Apple TV Plus has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming series “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.“ From Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the series follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. McElhenney stars as the fictional company’s creative director alongside F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis. McElhenney, Day, Ganz, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, Gérard Guillemot, and David Hornsby all serve as executive producers. The comedy will launch globally Feb. 7.

Netflix has also released a trailer for Leslie Jones: Time Machine.“ The “SNL” alum’s standup special will expose some of her wild times, crazy experiences, celebrity encounters and a few awkward mishaps as she imparts wisdom on all ages. Directed by “Game of Thrones” directors David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Leslie Jones: Time Machine” will premiere globally on Jan. 14.

AWARDS

John Fugelsang has been tapped as host of the 2020 Writers Guild Awards, which will take place Feb. 1. Presenters for the 72nd annual event include Kevin Bacon, Samantha Bee, Tony Gilroy, Sam Heughan, Sunny Hostin, Dominique Jackson, Natasha Lyonne, Sienna Miller, Tim Blake Nelson, Amy Poehler, Amber Ruffin and Ramy Youssef. Additionally, Lisa Takeuchi Cullen will be honored with the Richard B. Jablow Award. Created in honor of WGAE co-founder Richard B. Jablow, the award is dedicated to those who’ve devoted service to the Guild. Cullen is currently in an overall deal with Universal Studios, under which she is developing a series at Netflix and writing on Season 21 of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” She joins other honorees Paula Pell, who will receive the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence, and Richard Price, who will receive the Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Lana Zak has been named an anchor of CBSN, CBS News’ 24-hour free streaming news service. Her appointment is effective this week. Prior to, Zak was a reporter and fill-in anchor for ABC News where she covered Capitol Hill and the White House, the Supreme Court, and the 2016 presidential campaign. She has won Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards for her work.