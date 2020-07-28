TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets ‘Jurassic World’ Animated Series Premiere Date (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced a premiere date for “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” and Acorn TV has commissioned a second season of “Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries.”

RENEWALS

Acorn TV renewed “Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries” for a second season. A spin-off of “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries” created by Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox, the show follows Phryne Fisher’s niece Peregrine (Geraldine Hakewill), who has inherited the detective gene from her famous aunt and uses it to solve the most puzzling crimes in 1960s Melbourne. “Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries” is set to begin production in October and will premiere in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Australia in 2021.

DATES

Netflix announced that “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” will premiere on the platform Sept. 18. Produced by DreamWorks Animation in association with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, the animated series takes place in the same timeline as the “Jurassic World” film. Here, six teenagers become trapped in an adventure camp on the other side of Isla Nublar. When the dinosaurs are unleashed, they must depend on each other for their survival. The voice cast includes Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jameela Jamil and Glen Powell. Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley will serve as both showrunners. Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall and Lane Lueras also executive produce. Watch the teaser below.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Michael Che, Megan Rapinoe and Angel Olsen will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Cameron Diaz and Jason Aldean will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”