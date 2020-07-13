TV News Roundup: Netflix Reveals ‘Lucifer’ Season 5 Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix has released the “Lucifer” Season 5 trailer, and HBO Max has acquired the rights to “Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness,” premiering Aug. 27.

RENEWALS

UMC has announced the renewal of four original series: “Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy,” “A House Divided,” “Stuck With You” and “Double Cross.” “Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy” and “A House Divided” will be returning for their third seasons, whereas “Stuck With You” and “Double Cross” have been renewed for second seasons. The renewals are due to the rapid growth of UMC, AMC Networks’ streaming service focusing on Black TV and film, which has seen a 200% increase in subscribers over the last year.

DATES

Logo has announced that “Canada’s Drag Race” will make its U.S. debut on July 27 at 8 p.m. The 10-episode series is the Canadian extension of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and is hosted by season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes. In the show, 12 Canadian queens compete for $100,000 and the title of “Canada’s First Drag Superstar.” This season’s contenders are Anastarzia Anaquway, BOA, Ilona Verley, Jimbo, Juice Boxx, Kiara, Kyne, Lemon, Priyanka, Rita Baga, Scarlett Bobo and Tynomi Banks.

HBO Max will premiere the CNN Original series “Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness” on Aug. 27. The four-part docuseries follows actor Ravi Patel as he seeks answers for life’s biggest questions with his friends and family members. The show sees Patel traveling to Mexico with his parents to discuss aging, Japan with his wife to explore gender roles and parenting, Korea with his friend to discuss balancing work with life and Denmark with a Muslim friend to tackle their immigration crisis. “Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness” is produced by Whalerock Industries and is executive produced by Patel, Lloyd Braun, Chris Cowan, Geoffrey Sharp, Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Lizzie Fox, with co-executive producers Nate Thomas and Matt Short.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has revealed the trailer for Season 5 of “Lucifer,” the first half of which premieres Aug. 21. Lucifer has officially left his role as the Lord of Hell and has relocated to the city of Los Angeles, where he helps the LAPD punish criminals. In the show’s fifth season, secrets will be revealed and beloved characters will die. Watch the trailer below.

TNT has released the official trailer for season 2 of “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness,” which premieres July 19 at 9 p.m. with two back-to-back episodes. Sara (Dakota Fanning) has now opened her own detective agency and reunites with Dr. Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) and John Moore (Luke Evans) to search for the kidnapped daughter of the Spanish Consular, revealing all kinds of evil along the way. Watch the trailer below.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Charlize Theron and Little Big Town will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Laverne Cox and Margo Price are tonight’s guests on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest host Iliza Shlesinger; Norah O’Donnell and IDK will be on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and Andy Samberg and Jalen Rose will be on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”