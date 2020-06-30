TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘Cursed’ Trailer, Starring Katherine Langford (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix debuted the official trailer for “Cursed” and ESPN announced that Pablo Torre will become the full-time host of the “ESPN Daily” podcast.

DATES

Comedy Central has announced that “Corporate” will premiere its third and final season on June 22 at 10:30 p.m. The six-episode season will follow Matt, Jake, Lance and other Hampton DeVille employees as they work through the everyday struggles of office life including workplace conflict, business trips and climbing the corporate ladder. “Corporate” stars Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson, Lance Reddick, Aparna Nancherla, Anne Dudek and Adam Lustick and was created by Weisman, Ingebretson and Pat Bishop.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the trailer for “Cursed,” launching July 17. Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, “Cursed” reimagines the legend of King Arthur through the eyes of Nimue, who accompanies him on his journey to deliver the sword to Merlin and ultimately becomes the tragic Lady of the Lake. “Cursed” stars Katherine Langford as Nimue, Devon Terrell as Arthur and Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin and is executive produced by Wheeler, Miller and Leila Gerstein.

HBO has debuted the trailer for the final season of anthology series “Room 104,” premiering July 24 at 11 p.m. The series returns with 12 half-hour episodes, each telling a unique story of the people who pass through the same motel room. Created by Mark and Jay Duplass, “Room 104” aims to surprise viewers every week with a new plot, genre and tone for every episode.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ESPN has announced that commentator Pablo Torre will become the full-time host of the “ESPN Daily” podcast starting in August as part of a multi-year contract extension. Torre takes over from original host Mina Kimes as she transitions to ESPN’s “NFL Live” as an analyst. In addition, Torre will continue to appear on weekday talk shows “Highly Questionable” and “Around the Horn.” Torre first joined ESPN in 2012 as a senior writer for ESPN.com and the network’s magazine and has since contributed to a variety of ESPN’s “30 for 30” short films in addition to serving as a co-host of “High Noon” with Bomani Jones.

CuriosityStream has named Bill Goodwyn as chief revenue officer and executive vice president of strategy, business development and partnerships. Goodwyn will be in charge of revenue-generating strategy and execution for global distribution regarding sales, marketing, sponsorship, advertising and business development. Goodwyn joins CuriosityStream from Discovery, Inc. where he worked for 30 years, most recently as vice chairman of Discovery education and formerly as president and CEO.

Inside Edition has hired Mary Calvi as a weekend anchor, filling in for Deborah Norville. Calvi joins Inside Edition from WCBS, where she will continue to co-anchor “CBS 2 News This Morning” and “CBS 2 News at Noon.” Calvi has won 12 Emmy awards for her breaking news coverage and investigative pieces, and wrote the best-selling novel “Dear George, Dear Mary: A Novel of George Washington’s First Love.”

DEALS

Tomorrow Studios has acquired French producer Éric Rochant‘s first television project since “The Bureau.” Rochant will serve as showrunner, while Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements will executive produce the new untitled series focusing on intelligence officials from the U.S., China, Russia, UK and France who often have run-ins with each other during their respective secret missions. This news follows Tomorrow Studios’ continued growth, with an upcoming adaptation of “Cowboy Bepop” in the works and “Snowpiercer” recently being named the No. 1 entertainment series on cable.

LATE NIGHT

