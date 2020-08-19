TV News Roundup: Netflix Reveals ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Return Date

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix has revealed the launch date for volume two of “Unsolved Mysteries,” and AMC has released the key art for Season 6 of “Fear the Walking Dead.”

DATES

Netflix has announced that volume two of the first season of “Unsolved Mysteries” will stream on Oct. 19. Six new episodes will focus on more unexplained disappearances and tragic events in hopes that a viewer may have the answer. “Unsolved Mysteries” is produced by the creators of the original 1987 docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment.

FIRST LOOKS

AMC has revealed the official key art for Season 6 of “Fear the Walking Dead,” which premieres Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. The new season features Lennie James as Morgan Jones, whose group has been torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her pioneers. Some have decided to stay with Virginia, while others will fight back against her settlements and attempt to pave their own way in the new world. View the art below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

NBC News Now has announced that Emmy award-winning producer Joey Cole has been hired as the new executive producer for the streaming service’s evening show. Cole is currently the senior producer for NBC Weekend Nightly News and has previously worked as a senior producer for ABC World News Tonight and as an interim executive producer and senior producer for CNN Newsroom. Cole will begin her new job in September.

EVENTS

Amazon Prime Video is celebrating “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which recently earned 20 Emmy nominations, with an interactive virtual exhibit called “From Sketch to Screen: Making Maisel Marvelous.” Today through Aug. 31, fans can get an exclusive glimpse into the creative and production processes behind the show (including sketches, photos, video and audio content) at the exhibit’s website. Each chapter of the experience focuses on different artisans such as costume designer Donna Zakowska, production designer Bill Groom and directors Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

PROGRAMMING

Endemol Shine has announced that it will distribute all editions of “MasterChef” and “Lego Masters” on Tubi, Fox Entertainment‘s streaming service. This will allow the international versions of these shows, as well as “MasterChef Australia,” “MasterChef Mexico” and “MasterChef Canada” and the U.K. and Australian versions of “Lego Masters,” to be available in the U.S. “We are incredibly proud to strike this unprecedented deal which will see global versions of two popular entertainment series available for the first time in the US outside of Fox networks,” said Matt Creasey, executive vice president of sales and acquisitions, Endemol Shine.

