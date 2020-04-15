TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘Never Have I Ever’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released the official trailer for “Never Have I Ever,” and the streamer also announced the launch date for the interactive “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” special.

CASTING

Quibi announced that “Saturday Night Live” featured player Bowen Yang has joined the series “Trip,” a modern-day comedic take on Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.” Yang will star alongside the show’s writer and creator Joel Kim Booster as his witty best friend. Stephen Dunn, best known for his 2015 film “Closet Monster,” has also been slated to direct. “Trip” will be executive produced by Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch and produced by Jax Media.

DATES

Netflix‘s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” will return May 12 with an interactive special, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend.” The viewer will decide the outcome of Kimmy’s latest adventure, with different choices leading her to either foil the Reverend’s plan or start a robot war. The star-studded lineup includes returning cast members Ellie Kemper, Jon Hamm, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane and Fred Armisen, as well as the new addition of Daniel Radcliffe. Take a look at the teaser trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the official trailer for the latest project from the minds of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, “Never Have I Ever.” Starring newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the show follows teenage Devi as she navigates the complications of being both a high school sophomore and a first-generation Indian American. “Never Have I Ever” premieres April 27. Watch the trailer below.

INITIATIVES

Promax is launching a new program of online content to help industry professionals navigate the effects of coronavirus on entertainment. Beginning in April, Promax will present virtual events focusing on industry best practices, innovation, connectivity and networking opportunities, including over 20 master classes that will be available in May. Accordingly, Promax’s annual conference and station summit will be held online in June, with Promax Awards moved to early December. For pricing and event information, visit www.promax.org.