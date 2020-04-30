TV News Roundup: Netflix Unveils Trailer for Jerry Seinfeld Standup Special ’23 Hours to Kill’

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released the trailer for Jerry Seinfeld’s new comedy special, and ABC announced its new game show “Don’t.”

RENEWALS

HBO, RAI and Fremantle have announced the renewal of drama series “My Brilliant Friend” for a third season, titled “My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay.” Just like the previous two seasons were inspired by the first two books in Elena Ferrante‘s four-part book series of the same name, Season 3 will be based on the third book in it. Filmed in Italian, “My Brilliant Friend” follows Elena Greco, played by Margherita Mazzucco and her friend Lila Cerullo, played by Gaia Girace, throughout the 60 years of their complicated and mysterious friendship. Season 2 of “My Brilliant Friend” is airing now on HBO, with its season finale set for May 4 at 10 p.m. “My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay” will be a production of The Apartment, Wildside and Fandango, with Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani producing for Fremantle’s The Apartment and Wildside and Domenico Procacci producing for Fandango.

DATES

ABC has announced that its newest game show, “Don’t,” will premiere on June 11 at 9 p.m. From the mind of Ryan Reynolds and hosted by Adam Scott, “Don’t” gives its participants the chance to win a cash prize of $100,000 for doing absolutely nothing. Four-person teams will be given challenges such as “Don’t blink,” “Don’t look back” and “Don’t play ball in the house.” Money is given to and taken away from the team’s “bank” depending on how they perform, with special risk challenges giving them the opportunity to bounce back. Produced by Banijay Studios North America, “Don’t” is executive produced by Reynolds, David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard, David Hurwitz, Conrad Green and George Dewey.

Season 2 of “L.A.’s Finest” is set to return to Spectrum Originals on June 8. The series, starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, follows LAPD officer Syd Burnett and detective Nancy McKenna as they juggle their demanding careers and hectic personal lives. The first three episodes will be available for free on demand for Spectrum subscribers on June 8, with the next 10 episodes airing every Monday until the finale. Union and Alba also executive produce the series, which is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television.

UrbanflixTV, a new streaming service focused on championing diversity, is launching May 1. As previously announced, UrbanflixTV will feature original programming as well as exclusive content that strives to represent and showcase the unique perspectives and experiences of others. One of the original series on the subscription-based platform will be “Pump,” a fitness comedy with Ray J, Jennifer Freeman and more. They have also acquired the rights to teen musical drama “Howard High,” starring Brian White, Marques Houston, Chrissy Stokes and Dorien Wilson. Ad-free content will be available for $4.99 a month or $49.99 for a year, with a week-long free trial provided.

FIRST LOOKS

Lifetime has released the first trailer for its latest “Ripped From the Headlines” feature, “I Was Lorena Bobbitt.” Premiering May 25 at 8 p.m., the film stars Dani Montalvo and Luke Humphrey as Lorena and her husband John. Executive produced and narrated by the real-life Lorena, who now goes by Lorena Gallo, “I Was Lorena Bobbitt” follows her first-hand account of the abuse that led her to cut off John’s penis with a knife in 1993. During the premiere, Lifetime will run a PSA for the National Domestic Violence Hotline and the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence as part of Lifetime’s “Stop Violence Against Women” campaign. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix has debuted the trailer for “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill,” Seinfeld’s hour-long comedy special premiering on May 5. Though 2017’s “Jerry Before Seinfeld” featured a short comedy set, this will be Seinfeld’s first special solely dedicated to standup since 1998. Filmed at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, Seinfeld continues to find hilarity in the everyday, this time with a secret agent twist.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Phil Dean, who has been with ESPN for 28 years, has been named the new “Monday Night Football” producer, starting with the 2020-2021 National Football League season. Dean has produced for college football for the past 15 years, including for the College Football Playoffs and Saturday Primetime games. He also has experience in basketball, having produced for the NBA for seven years and leading college basketball production at ESPN for 12 years. Prior to arriving at ESPN, Dean produced the NFL at CBS, where he worked on two Super Bowl games.