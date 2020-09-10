TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘The Playbook’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix has released the official trailer for “The Playbook,” a docuseries produced by LeBron James, and TBS announced John Cena and Nicole Byer as the hosts of “Wipeout.”

CASTING

Shudder, AMC Networks‘ horror streaming service, announced that Anna Camp, Keith David, Ashley Laurence, Josh McDermitt and Adam Pally will star in episodes of the second season of its anthology series “Creepshow“ directed by executive producer and showrunner Greg Nicotero. The six-episode season just began production in Atlanta, Ga. and is set to premiere in 2021. The show’s first season broke Shudder’s records for number of viewers, new subscriber sign-ups and total minutes streamed, becoming the most-watched show in Shudder’s history. “Creepshow” is produced by The Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment and Striker Entertainment.

TBS announced John Cena and Nicole Byer as the hosts of the revival of competition series “Wipeout,” joining “host in the field” Camille Kostek who will be covering the contestants’ progress through each challenge. Each game of “Wipeout” will consist of three rounds, all featuring a different obstacle course designed to deliver outrageous fails. “We couldn’t be more excited to have John, Nicole and Camille take charge of this outrageously unpredictable, family-friendly competition series, Matt Kunitz, the show’s creator and showrunner said. “Having a sports titan and movie star next to an Emmy-nominated comedy star alongside a seasoned co-host, they’ll complement one another with their own fantastic qualities and humor while livening the already extreme setting of ‘Wipeout.’”

DATES

Starz announced that “The Spanish Princess Part Two” will premiere on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. The limited series is an eight-episode conclusion to “The Spanish Princess,” which was the follow-up to “The White Queen” and “The White Princess.” “The Spanish Princess Part Two” continues the story of Queen Catherine and King Henry VIII as they struggle to produce an heir to the throne of England, forcing Catherine to fight to save her marriage and preserve the peace of the kingdom. The show stars Charlotte Hope, Ruairi O’Connor, Stephanie Levi-John, Georgie Henley and Laura Carmichael. Watch a trailer below.

PBS announced that “Hemingway,” a three-part, six-hour documentary about Ernest Hemingway directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, will air April 5-7 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The documentary dives into Hemingway’s persona as a writer, as well as into the deep complexities that led to his tragic and untimely death. Excerpts from Hemingway’s works will be interspersed throughout the film alongside interviews with his son, Patrick, and other celebrated writers and scholars. An all-star cast of voice actors will also help bring the documentary to life, with Jeff Daniels as Hemingway and his four wives voiced by Meryl Streep, Keri Russell, Mary Louise Parker and Patricia Clarkson. “Hemingway” was produced by Florentine Films and WETA, Washington D.C. It was written by Geoffrey C. Ward and produced by Burns, Novick and Sarah Botstein.

Netflix announced “The Playbook,” a new docuseries following legendary coaches, will premiere Sept. 22. The five-episode series will feature the Los Angeles Clippers’ Doc Rivers, two-time FIFA World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis, Premier League’s José Mourinho, Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou and basketball hall of famer Dawn Staley. In each episode, in-depth interviews will reveal the critical points in each coach’s career and how they came to form their personal philosophies. “The Playbook” is executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron for the SpringHill Company; Christopher Leggett, Rafael Marmor and Josh Greenbaum for Delirio Films; and Andrew Fried, John Henion, Dane Lillegard and Jordan Wynn for Boardwalk Pictures. Watch a trailer below.

The 2020 CMT Awards will air on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m., simulcast across CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. The show will celebrate country music’s biggest stars and feature several outdoor performances from various locations in Nashville, Tenn.

ABC set its scripted comedy premiere dates Fall 2020: “The Goldbergs” will kick off the block with two back-to-back episodes on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m., followed by “The Conners” at 9 p.m. and “Black-ish” at 9:30 p.m. On Oct. 28, “American Housewife” will premiere at 8:30 p.m.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for “Sneakerheads,” premiering Sept. 25. The series follows Devin (Allen Maldonado), a stay-at-home dad and former sneakerhead who finds himself in debt after falling for a scheme set up by his friend Bobby (Andrew Bachelor). In order to get his money back, Devin recruits a mismatched group of shoe lovers to snag a pair of “Zeroes,” the most elusive shoe in the game. “Sneakerheads” also stars Jearnest Corchado, Matthew Josten, Yaani King Mondschein, Justin Lee and Aja Evans. Watch the trailer below.

Hulu released a trailer for “Monsterland,” a horror anthology series created, written and executive produced by Mary Laws. The eight-episode show, which premieres Oct. 2, is based on stories found in Nathan Ballingrud’s “North American Lake Monsters” and includes myths and legends like fallen angels and mermaids. Each episode follows a different story of people pushed to desperation by creatures they’ve encountered. The show’s other executive producers include Babak Anvari, Lucan Toh, Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug is a co-executive producer. Watch the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

ViacomCBS announced a unified podcast slate with new originals and renewed series from Awesomeness, CBS News, CBS Sports Digital, CNET, ComicBook, GameSpot, Giant Bomb, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Pop Culture, Showtime Sports, Star Trek, Tech Republic, ZDNet and VH1.

New additions include “All Things Covered with Bryant McFadden” from CBS Sports Digital; “SpongeBob Bingepants: The Rewatch,” an “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “Legend of Korra” podcast and a “PAW Patrol” podcast from Nickelodeon; and a “Catfish” podcast from MTV.

The returning ViacomCBS podcasts is as follows: “Twin My Heart” from Awesomeness; “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell,” “CBS This Morning,” “Face the Nation,” “Sunday Morning,” “The Takeout,” “Weekly Roundup,” “48 Hours” and “60 Minutes” from CBS News; “All Things Covered with Bryant McFadden,” “Cover 3,” “Eye on College Basketball,” “Fantasy Baseball Today,” “Fantasy Football Today,” “Fantasy Football Today in 5,” “Nothing Personal with David Samson,” “Pick Six,” “The First Cut,” “Barton & Bud” (247Sports), “Bucknuts Morning 5” (247Sports), “On the Bench: An FSU Football Podcast” (247Sports), “The College Football Daily” (247Sports), “The Late Kick with Josh Pate” (247Sports) and “The Michigan Insider” (247Sports) from CBS Sports Digital; “I’m So Obsessed,” “Making Space: The Female Frontier,” “Tech News Now,” “The Cheapskate Show” and “The Daily Charge” from CNET; “Every Day Decision with Jo Firestone,” “The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson,” “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Ears Edition,” “The Daily Show Podcast Universe” and “Stand-Up with Tom Thakkar” from Comedy Central; “A Wild Podcast Has Appeared!” and “ComicBook Nation” from ComicBook; “GameSpot After Dark” and “Wrestle Buddies” from GameSpot; “The Giant Beastcast” and “Giant Bombcast” from Giant Bomb; “Catfish” (Title TBC) and “Yo! MTV Raps” from MTV; “Avatar / Korra Airbender Universe,” “Blue’s Clues & You: Story Time with Josh & Blue,” “Listen Out Loud with The Loud House,” “Nickelodeon Animation Podcast,” “Nick Throwback” (Title TBC), “PAW Patrol Podcast” (Title TBC), “SpongeBob BingePants: The Rewatch” and “The Casagrandes Familia Sounds” from Nickelodeon; “GroupChat” from PopCulture; “All the Smoke with Matt Barnes & Stephen Jackson,” “Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub,” “Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas & Brian Campbell,” “Showtime Boxing” and “4th and Forever” from Showtime Sports; “Star Trek: The Pod Directive” from Star Trek; “VH100” from VH1; “TechRepublic’s Dynamic Developer with Bill Detwiler” and “TechRepublic Top 5” from TechRepublic and “Jason Squared: Two Nerds Talk Tech,” “The Tonya Hall Innovation Show” and “ZDNet Security Update” from ZDNet.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, a division of Entertainment Studios Networks, promoted Bruce Gibson to vice president of network distribution. Gibson will handle the distribution, carriage and re-transmission agreements for all eight ESN networks, including The Weather Channel, free streaming service Local Now and the 16 AMG network-affiliated stations across the country. Gibson joins AMG from a ten-year stint at The Weather Channel, where he worked in distribution, marketing and affiliate relations.

20th Television promoted Erin May to vice president of drama development. May will be in charge of identifying and developing talent and helping projects move from pitch to series order for all broadcast, streaming and cable platforms. She will report to Michelle Mendelovitz, senior vice president of drama development. May began as a manager for 20th Television’s drama development team five years ago and has since worked on projects like “Shots Fired,” “Dopesick,” “Filthy Rich” and “Washington Black.” She is a graduate of Harvard University and Harvard Business School.

Annie Howell has been appointed chief communications officer at Crown Media Family Networks. The PR veteran will return after a five-year hiatus from in-house communications. She will be responsible for the implementation of the network’s media relations, publicity, talent management, social media and government relations. Howell will also provide strategic counsel to Crown executives, acting as the PR liaison for parent company, Hallmark Cards. She has previously served as executive vice president, corporate communications and media relations at the company. Howell will report to president and chief executive officer, Wonya Lucas.

Michael Pereira joined “Good Day LA” on Fox 11 as a host of the morning show on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. “I am thrilled to add Michaela’s years of both local and national experience to the talented ‘Good Day LA’ team,” station vice president and news director Erica Hill-Rodriguez said. “She is an outstanding journalist, who has a deep love for Southern California and what matters to our communities, and can deliver that information in a way that uniquely connects with viewers.” Pereira was most recently the host of her own daily, live news show, “MichaeLA” on HLN and has served as an anchor for CNN’s “New Day” and “KTLA Morning News.”

DEALS

Apple TV Plus announced a multi-year, first-look deal with Moshe Zonder, who is the writer and producer of acclaimed international series “Fauda” and the upcoming Apple original “Tehran,” which premieres Sept. 25. Zonder will create premium, scripted television projects for Apple TV Plus, joining other storytellers on the platform such as Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Alfonso Cuaron and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

AWARDS

ABC and The Television Academy announced that Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe and Oprah Winfrey will make special appearances during the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. will also be making her Emmy debut with a performance during the “In Memoriam” section of the show. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 72nd Emmy Awards will air live Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

EVENTS

The African American Film Critics Association and the National Association of Latino Independent Producers are presenting a panel series, “La Conversación,” centered around the Afro-Latinx experience and its historic exclusion in film and television. The first of two conversations will take place Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. PT via Zoom and will include actors Gina Torres, Selenis Leyva and Rick Gonzalez; comedian Aida Rodriguez; filmmaker Magdalena Albizu, and Emmy-nominated “Becoming” director and cinematographer Nadia Hallgren. Turner Classic Movie’s first Latina host, Tiffany Vasquez, will moderate the discussion.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Miley Cyrus will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while DJ Khaled is tonight’s guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest host John Legend; Peter Strzok and Samuel L. Jackson will appear on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah“; Usher and Joan Jett will join “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” and Michael Cohen and Sheryl Crow will be on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”