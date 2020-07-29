TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets ‘Ratched’ Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released the premiere date of “Ratched,” and YouTube renewed “Could You Survive The Movies?” for a second season.

RENEWALS

YouTube renewed “Could You Survive The Movies?” for a second season, set to premiere in 2021. The six-episode season, hosted by Jake Roper, will explore the science behind the magic from “Harry Potter,” the water in “Titanic” and the acoustics behind “A Quiet Place.” The Emmy-winning series is produced by Ample Entertainment.

DATES

Netflix announced that “Ratched” will premiere Sept. 18. The drama follows Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson), who arrives in Northern California for a job at a psychiatric hospital. There, she discovers the unsettling experiments conducted by the facility, revealing that true monsters are made, not born. The series, inspired by Nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest,” is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and creator Evan Romansky. See some first look images above and below.

Netflix also announced “Game On! A Comedy Crossover Event” will premiere on Aug. 10. The special brings together familiar faces from four Netflix comedy series, including “Mr. Iglesias,” “The Big Show Show,” “Family Reunion” and “Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love,” for some friendly competition. The event stars Tia Mowry, Anthony Alabi, Paulina Chavez, Jencarlos Canela, Eva Longoria, Gabriel Iglesias and Paul Wight. Watch the trailer below.

Showtime will continue its third season of “Our Cartoon President” on Sept. 13 at 8:30 p.m. Executive produced by Stephen Colbert and Chris Licht, the animated series follows the 2020 presidential election to determine who will be the next cartoon president. This season will feature new cartoon characters including Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Susan Collins. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for Rob Schneider’s comedy special, “Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids.” The special, set to premiere on Aug. 11 on the platform, explores his personal life through comedic storytelling and includes a musical duet with his daughter, Elle King, who is known for her song “Ex’s and Oh’s.” Watch the trailer below.

GREEN LIGHTS

Quibi greenlit “Tiny Talk Show,” a new talk show hosted by “Black-ish” star Marsai Martin. The show is described as the “world’s smallest functional talk show” with an intimate set devoted to its subjects. It is produced by Art & Industry, and Marsai Martin, Josh Martin, Carol Martin for Genius Entertainment executive produce.

AWARDS

The Dramatists Guild Foundation is honoring Bess Wohl with Georgia Engel Comedy Playwriting Prize. The Emmy-nominated actress and comedian will be the first to receive the award celebrating a playwright’s comedic writing. The award was established in part by Phil Rosenthal, creator of “Everybody Loves Raymond” on which Georgia Engel had a recurring role. Engel, also a “Mary Tyler Moore Show” co-star, died in 2019 at the age of 70.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has promoted Mónica Gil to executive vice president, chief administrative and marketing officer; Ana Siegel to executive vice president, general counsel; Amanda Calpin to chief financial officer and Ashaki Rucker to senior vice president, human resources. This newly appointed executive team, effective immediately, will be responsible for driving the company’s growth strategy with a renewed focus on multi-platform entertainment, news and sports content.

WarnerMedia Entertainment named casting director Linda Lowy as executive vice president of casting for HBO Max, TNT, TBS and TruTV. Lowy will be responsible for overseeing casting for scripted series, feature films, docudramas, animation and unscripted programming for the streaming platform and linear networks. Henry Russell Bergstein will report to Lowy as the vice president of casting.

LATE NIGHT

Jason Bateman will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight with guest host Sean Hayes, while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will welcome Ice T, Jack Whitehall and Charlie Wilson. Norah O’Donnell and IDK will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and David Schwimmer and Robin Thede will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”