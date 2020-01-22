TV News Roundup: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for Tom Papa’s Standup Special

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the premiere date for “Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!” and Quibi unveiled the title and artwork for its upcoming series starring Liam Hemsworth and Christophe Waltz.

DATES

“Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!” will launch globally on Feb. 4, Netflix announced. The veteran comedian aims to remind viewers to take care of themselves, embrace who they’ve become, and absorb the beauty of life in his debut Netflix special, which was filmed in front of a live audience at the Victoria Theater at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. View the trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Quibi has unveiled the title and artwork for its forthcoming series “Most Dangerous Game.“ Starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, the action-thriller follows Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) who, desperate to take care of his wife, accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter, but the prey. The series also stars Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke and Natasha Bordizzo and Jimmy Akingbola. Gordon Gray and Silver Reel Pictures serve as executive producers alongside Phil Abraham and Nick Santora, who also serves as a writer.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Hulu has promoted Belisa Balaban to vice president of original documentaries. Since joining the company in 2017 as director of original content, the streamer successfully launched several award-winning original projects including Oscar-nominee and Peabody Award-winning film “Minding The Gap” and “Fyre Fraud” under Balaban’s leadership. The latter docu-series was nominated for an Emmy in 2019 for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Series. Prior to her joining Hulu, she served as head of original programming for four years at Pivot in 2012. Balaban began her career in comedy at Fox and then Comedy Central before shifting into production at Actual Reality Pictures. In 2005, she formed her own production company called Snackaholic.

President Donald Trump’s first White House chief of staff and former chairman of the Republican National Committee, Reince Priebus has been named a CBS News political analyst. His appointment is effective immediately. Earlier today, Priebus participated in the CBS News Special Report with “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell, “Face The Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan, “60 Minutes” correspondents Lesley Stahl and John Dickerson for coverage of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. Before his tenure in the White House and with the RNC, he was the chairman of the Republican Party in Wisconsin.