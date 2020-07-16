TV News Roundup: Netflix Reveals First Look at ‘Last Chance U’ Season 5

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix reveals a first look at Season 5 of “Last Chance U,” and Telemundo brings back a third season of “La Reina del Sur” starring Kate del Castillo.

RENEWALS

Telemundo has greenlit a third season of its original series “La Reina del Sur,” starring Kate del Castillo as Teresa Mendoza. Also scheduled to reprise their roles are Isabella Sierra, Humberto Zurita and Kika Edgar. “La Reina del Sur” is a Spanish-language series based on a novel of the same name by Spanish author Arturo Pérez-Reverte. The third season will premiere in 2021.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for Season 5 of the Emmy-nominated series “Last Chance U,” which premieres July 28. The fifth season takes place in a new setting to give viewers a “raw, authentic look” at the junior football program at Laney College in Oakland, Calif., where its players navigate injuries and stress while finding support in the community. “Last Chance U” is a Netflix production, executive produced and directed by Greg Whiteley.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CBS News has named Emmy-winning journalist and producer Johnny Green Jr. as vice president of news services, effective Aug. 10. He will oversee Newspath, the division’s affiliate news service, and report to the executive vice president of news, Kim Godwin. Green built his career in local news, as a producer at WCTI-TV in New Bern, N.C., before stops at WCNC-TV and WSOC-TV in Charlotte and WRAL-TV in Raleigh. He joins CBS News after spending five years at WBZ-TV in Boston, where he served as the vice president and news director.

DEALS

Poker Central, the parent company of subscription streaming video service PokerGO, announced a multi-year renewal of its partnership with NBC Sports Group through 2022. Several poker tournaments owned by Poker Central, including the Super High Roller Bowl (SHRB), U.S. Poker Open and Poker Masters, will be incorporated into NBC Sports’ schedule on its linear platforms.

LATE NIGHT

Alex Rodriguez will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight with guest host Sebastian Maniscalco, while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature Jim Carrey, Jenny Slate and Luke Combs. W. Kamau Bell and The Chicks will appear on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and Martin Short and Kiki Layne will be on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”