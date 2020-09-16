TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces ‘Emily in Paris’ Premiere Date (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announces the premiere date for “Emily in Paris” starring Lily Collins, and ABC owned and affiliate stations launch fundraiser phone bank for those affected by West Coast wildfires.

DATES

“Emily in Paris,” a romantic comedy series starring Lily Collins in the titular role, will premiere Oct. 2 on Netflix. The 10-episode series, created and executive produced by Darren Star (“Sex and the City,” “Beverly Hills, 90210”), chronicles the adventures of a 20-something Chicagoan (Collins) social media strategist who suddenly lands her dream job in Paris. Sent to revamp her company’s recently acquired business, her new life propels her toward exciting escapades as she navigates forming new friendships and finding romance. Watch a trailer below.

“My Big Italian Adventure,” a new HGTV series starring Oscar and Emmy-nominated actor Lorraine Bracco, will premiere Oct. 30. The series follows Bracco as she works with local experts, a contractor and architect to renovate a 200-year-old countryside home she purchased for one euro. The home is part of the Sambuca di Sicilia’s one-euro program to encourage families to return to the area, although the properties must be completed within three years. With no running water, electricity, kitchen or bathrooms, the home presents a massive undertaking as Bracco works with her collaborators to reimagine the space into an Italian retreat.

PARTNERSHIPS

Family Trademark and IMG will continue their partnership developing fashion collaborations for the Brigitte Bardot brand, as per the renewal of Family Trademark’s exclusive representation agreement. In January, IMG worked with designer Anine Bing who cited Bardot as her inspiration, resulting in a collection of monochrome pieces depicting famous images of the actor. The brand’s recent collaborations include collections with Mango, Joyrich and Snidel. A collection with Swedish high-end fashion brand Limitato will arrive in stores later this year.

PODCASTS

IMDB announced “That Scene with Dan Patrick,” a new weekly podcast that features stars breaking down their most iconic scenes, will debut Sept. 22 on Amazon Music with Adam Sandler as its first guest. The series will feature actors and filmmakers breaking down well-known TV and film moments with sports broadcaster Patrick. Other guest stars in upcoming episodes include Will Ferrell, David Spade, Bryan Cranston and Peter Billingsley. Watch a trailer below.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Sharon Stone, Shaquille O’Neal and Kylie Minogue will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Drew Barrymore will guest star on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Guests on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” include Cynthia Nixon, Michael Stipe, Larry Wilmore and Sonny Emory. Sen. John Tester and Big Sean are tonight’s guests on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”

INITIATIVES

ABC owned and affiliate television stations in California, Oregon and Washington are hosting a fundraiser phone bank Sept. 17 for the American Red Cross to provide aid to West Coast communities impacted by the wildfires. Viewers can call into their local affiliate during broadcasts on the “Day of Giving” to aid in relief efforts in response to the more than 100 fires that have burned around 5 million acres and forced thousands to evacuate.