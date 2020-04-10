TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces ‘Dead to Me’ Season 2 Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the premiere date of “Dead to Me” Season 2, and Quibi announced the premiere date of its “Reno 911” revival.

DATES

Netflix has announced Season 2 of “Dead to Me” will premiere May 8. The new season picks up in the aftermath of the bloody backyard reveal in Season 1. Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) are once again struggling to keep their secrets buried. The pair must take drastic measures to protect their loved ones as Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) follows their every move and a new visitor arrives in town. Liz Feldman serves as showrunner, with Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Christie Smith and Applegate also serving as executive producers.

“Reno 911” will premiere on Quibi on May 4. The ensemble comedy, which originally aired on Comedy Central for six seasons, allows viewers to ride shotgun with the men and women of the Reno sheriff’s department as they lay down the law and put their lives on the line. Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon created the series and executive produce and star in the new season. Peter Principato of Artists First also executive produces, along with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Wendi McLendon-Covey serves as producer and star.

Topic and The Second City announced the premiere date of “The Second City Presents: The Last Show Left on Earth“: April 16 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. The limited series event will feature a line-up of Second City’s alumni and famous friends for a mash-up world of original sketches, musical performances, animation and rare Second City footage from the vaults. The first episode will be hosted by Jack McBrayer with musical guest Jeff Tweedy and special guest Kelci “Saff” Saffery from Netflix’s “Tiger King.”