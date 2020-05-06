TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces ‘Dead to Me’ Charity Live Table Read

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the cast and creator of “Dead to Me” will host a live table read in celebration of its Season 2 premiere, and Paramount Network released the trailer of “Yellowstone” Season 3.

DATES

CNN Films has announced “Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer,” will premiere May 17 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. In this documentary, filmmaker Mark Landsman explores the origin and evolution of the most notorious U.S. tabloids in history. In interviews with Landsman, several former staffers of the Enquirer explain the formula for the tabloid’s success. “Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer” is a This Is Just A Test production, and is executive produced by CNN Films and AGC Studios.

Food Network has announced its new series “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” will premiere May 11 at 10 p.m. The network is turning the cameras and directing over to titular comedian Schumer and her husband, professional chef Chris Fischer, as they share a glimpse into their family’s life during quarantine. Each week, Schumer and Fisher will bring viewers into their homes as they attempt to self-shoot a culinary series in the middle of a global pandemic. The show will have back-to-back half-hour episodes each week.

Comedy Central’s all-new original comedy series, “Robbie,” will premiere May 7 at 11:45 p.m. and then stream its entire first season the next day, May 8. The half-hour show centers around Robbie (Rory Scovel), a small-town youth league basketball coach living in his father’s shadow, until he discovers he has a son of his own who can lead him to greatness. The series, which is written by Scovel and Anthony King, also stars Beau Bridges, Sasheer Zamata and Mary Holland. Scovel, King and Scott Moran are executive producers, along with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Betsy Koch and Owen Burke who are executive producers for Gary Sanchez Productions.

FIRST LOOKS

Paramount Network has released the “Yellowstone” Season 3 trailer. The series follows the Dutton family and the conflicts that arise along the shared borders of their large cattle ranch. Season 3 added Josh Holloway to the cast that already includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards and Gil Birmingham. “Yellowstone” Season 3 will premiere June 21 at 9 p.m.

SPECIALS

Netflix announced the cast and creator of “Dead to Me” will host a live table read in celebration of the Season 2 premiere. Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Liz Feldman and more will come together on May 7 at 5 p.m. PT to read the first episode of Season 1 and participate in a Q&A. The cast will be raising awareness for World Central Kitchen which provides meals for kids and families impacted by COVID-19 during this digital event, which takes place on the streamer’s Facebook page. “Dead To Me” Season 2 then streams May 8.

NBC has announced it will air a remotely-produced episode of “Hollywood Game Night” on May 12 at 10 p.m. Host Jane Lynch will be joined by celebrity participants Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas and Kenan Thompson going head-to-head with Sean Hayes, John Legend and Retta from their own individual homes. Throughout the show, the two teams will have the opportunity to earn money for the Red Nose Day campaign for each game they win. Red Nose Day raises money and awareness to ensure children around the country are safe, healthy and educated.

Fox Business Network has announced they will present “America vs. China,” a one-hour documentary special, on May 9 at 7 p.m. The documentary will feature global markets editor Maria Bartiromo, interviewing top business executives and political leaders on the Chinese economy. There will also be an encore presentation that will provide an in-depth look into China’s initial handling of COVID-19, airing on May 10 at 10 p.m., anchored by Bartiromo.

“The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” has added more celebrity guests to its lineup, including Katy Perry, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, The Muppets, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Lang Lang and “Dancing with The Stars” pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater. The singalong, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, features celebrities and their families as they sing together to classic Disney melodies. The “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancers will team up for an ensemble routine to “Zero to Hero” with Keke Palmer. The special is set to air May 10 at 7 p.m.

GREENLIGHTS

Nickelodeon has greenlit two new series, “Group Chat: The Show” and “Game Face.” The former is a video chat rundown of the week’s latest topics, taken from what kids love and are talking about across social media. The show will be hosted by social media stars Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels. “Game Face” is a game show that will feature a star-studded panel who will guess the identities of virtually disguised celebrity guests. Production of both the new shows for Nickelodeon will be overseen by Ashley Kaplan, senior vice president of digital studios; Luke Wahl, vice president of digital studios; and Paul J. Medford, vice president of unscripted current series.

CHARITY

Chris Harrison and Giuliana Rancic have been announced to host Hope For The City’s benefit broadcast, “A Night of Hope.” Harrison and Rancic will co-host the special aimed to provide relief for community members in need and unite Las Vegas in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be musical performances, special appearances and moments by celebrities, public figures and local entertainers. The benefit broadcast will also feature real stories from frontline workers and those negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. “A Night of Hope” will broadcast live across all local network affiliates, on Coyote 102.7 FM and online on May 9 at 7 p.m.