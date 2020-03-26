TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘#BlackAF’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released the trailer for “#BlackAF,” and NBC announced the series finale air date of “Will & Grace.”

DATES

NBC has announced the series finale of “Will & Grace” will air April 23 at 9 p.m. In the episode, “It’s Time,” Will (Eric McCormack) is determined to not reminisce about his life in the city or his ex and Grace (Debra Messing) is having false alarms of going into labor. Minnie Driver and Brian Jordan Alvarez guest star. Leading into the series finale episode, the network will air a “Will & Grace” retrospective special, hosted by McCormack, at 8:30 p.m.

HBO’s “The Undoing” is moving from spring programming to the fall. The six-part series based on the novel “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as a married couple whose lives get upended after a “chain of terrible revelations,” leaving Grace (Kidman) to create a new life for herself and her child (Noah Jupe). David E. Kelley adapted the work and Susanne Bier directs.

Comedy Central announced the “Crank Yankers” premiere will be April 1 at 10:30 p.m. Yankerville’s puppet citizens bring the art of prank calling to life as they crank call real people. The puppets are voiced by celebrities and comedians. The first episode features voices from Jim Florentine, Tony Barbieri, Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Tracy Morgan. The show is produced by Kimmelot in association with ITV America.

Bravo announced “The Real Housewives of Potomac” will premiere a new season May 3 at 8 p.m. and “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” will return with its new season May 5 at 10 p.m. Wendy Osefo joins the new season of “RHOP,” appearing alongside returning housewives Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett. Meanwhile, this season on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” the top agents must think outside the box to generate interest and navigate an ever-changing market, dominated by unrealistic sellers and softening prices. Fredrick Eklund of “Million Dollar Listing New York” arrives in Los Angeles, stirring up drama between agents Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, James Harris and David Parnes.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the official trailer of “#BlackAF” from Kenya Barris. The new family comedy stars Barris and Rashida Jones in a show inspired loosely by Barris’ real life. The series uncovers what it means to be a “new money” black family trying to get it right in a modern world where “right” is no longer a fixed concept. “#BlackAF” is executive produced by Barris, Jones and Hale Rothstein.

Quibi has released a trailer for Chrissy Teigen’s “Chrissy Court.” In each episode, Teigen serves as the “judge” over one small claims case. Teigen’s mom turned “bailiff,” Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom. “Chrissy Court” premieres on April 6.

Quibi has also dropped the trailer of “You Ain’t Got These.” The new series is executive produced by Lena Waithe and explores today’s sneaker culture. Episodes will feature Carmelo Anthony, Billie Jean King, Hasan Minhaj, Candance Parker, Questlove, Nas, Jazerai Allen-Lord, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Mike Epps, Jemele Hill, Josh Luber and Eric Koston.

USA Network released the trailer for “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story.” The second installment of the “Dirty John” anthology series is set in the 1960s and continues its tale into the 1980s, following the titular Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet) and her marriage to Dan (Christian Slater) before it ended in a double homicide. “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story” is produced by UCP.