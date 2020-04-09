TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces Patton Oswalt Special ‘I Love Everything’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced Patton Oswalt’s newest comedy special, and Quibi set premiere dates for “The Stranger” and “Fight Like A Girl.”

DATES

Netflix will launch Patton Oswalt‘s newest comedy special, “I Love Everything,“ May 19, Variety has learned exclusively. In the new special, the Emmy and Grammy-winning comedian will explore the hilarities of embracing his 50s, including how attending his daughter’s second grade art show cost him the opportunity to board the Millennium Falcon, and the trials and errors of buying a house. Post-credits, Oswalt will also present a bonus one-hour special centering around veteran comedian Bob Rubin, titled “Bob Rubin: Oddities & Rarities.”

Quibi has set premiere dates for two more originals: Veena Sud‘s “The Stranger” will launch April 13, as will “Fight Like A Girl,“ featuring WWE superstars including Sasha Banks, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella. “The Stranger” is a psychological thriller about a young rideshare driver’s terrifying encounter with a passenger in the Hollywood Hills. It stars Maika Monroe, Dane DeHaan and Avan Jogia. “Fight Like A Girl” pairs WWE superstars with young women who are looking to transform their minds, bodies and souls over the span of 10 weeks. Watch a trailer for “Fight Like a Girl” below.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the trailer for the second season of “After Life,“ which premieres April 24. Created by and starring Ricky Gervais, the second season sees Tony (Gervais) trying to become a better friend to those who have helped him through his grieving process. “It’s been truly heart-warming to see how the show has resonated with so many viewers on an emotional level,” Gervais said in a statement. “I can’t wait for everyone to see Season 2, where hope is everything.”

GREENLIGHTS

Fuse Media unveiled its new music culture-focused programming lineup, which will feature new shows “Genius x Fuse,“ which features popular artist-centric content from Genius; restaurant reality show “Ming’s Dynasty”; and “Unleashed,“ in which actor Jimmy O. Yang interviews celebrities and their pets. Moving from Fuse’s digital platform to its linear network are unboxing “Bust It Open” and “Struggle Gourmet,” in which celebrities revisit their favorite meals before they made it big. Additionally, Fuse renewed “Big Boy’s Neighborhood,“ “Fuse Docs,“ “Fuse Films,“ “Made From Scratch,“ “Sugar and Toys” and “That White People S—.“ This content lineup is designed to complement the company’s Be Change initiative, a social responsibility initiative that launched with Be Change: Be Home to encourage Fuse’s audience to stay informed, active and thoughtful while practicing social distancing.