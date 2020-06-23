TV News Roundup: National Geographic Unveils This Year’s ‘Sharkfest’ Line-Up

In today’s TV News Roundup, National Geographic unveiled the line-up of this year’s “Sharkfest,” and Quibi renewed “Punk’d” and “Singled Out.”



RENEWALS

Quibi has announced it has renewed “Punk’d” and “Singled Out” for second seasons. “Punk’d” is a revival of the MTV series of the same name. Hosted by Chance the Rapper, the series features celebrities being elaborately pranked. The series comes from STX Entertainment in association with MTV Studios. “Singled Out” will return with host Keke Palmer and co-host Joel Kim Booster as the duo continue to make love connections between prospective daters. “Singled Out” also comes from MTV Studios. Both second seasons will debut on the mobile streamer later in 2020.

Disney Channel has ordered a third season of “Amphibia,” an animated comedy about a teen navigating a marshland populated with frog-people. Season 2 is set to premiere on July 11. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation.

DATES

National Geographic has announced that this year’s “Sharkfest” will begin on July 19. Now in its eighth year, the event will feature 17 original specials across National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild over five weeks. The event will begin with “World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?” on National Geographic on July 19 at 8 p.m., a documentary that follows a journey to track Kamakai, one of the largest tiger sharks on record. Other notable specials include “Most Wanted Sharks,” “Sharkcano,” “Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle” and “Shark vs. Surfer.“

Netflix has announced that the fifth and final season of “Last Chance U” will premiere on the streamer on July 28. For the past five years, the docuseries has told the stories of people inside junior college football. In Season 5, viewers will follow Laney College JUCO football as the Laney Eagles attempt to defend their 2018 national championship. A reimagining of the show, “Last Chance U: Basketball,” will premiere on Netflix in 2021. “Last Chance U” is a produced in association with Condé Nast Entertainment, Endgame Entertainment and One Potato Productions.

Skydance Television has partnered with CJ ENM and its subsidiary Studio Dragon to develop a television series based on the South Korean 2019 fantasy drama “Hotel Del Luna.” This marks the first project of the partnership between the two studios, which was announced earlier this year. The new series will be conceived for a global audience. Alison Schapker is developing and executive producing. Other executive producers include Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi and Hyun Park of CJ ENM/Studio Dragon and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost of Skydance Television.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kenya Barris and Michael Stipe & Big Red Machine will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”; John Bolton, Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”; Chelsea Handler and Andrew Rannells will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and Will Ferrell, Billy Porter and Phoebe Bridgers will appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.“

SPECIALS

Nexstar Broadcasting has announced that executive VP and COO Brian Jones will retire on Aug. 1, after a 40-year career in the broadcast industry. Jones joined Nexstar in 2003 as senior vice president and regional manager and was promoted to his current position in 2008, charting the expansion of the company’s local television station group and having oversight responsibility on digital local market offerings.