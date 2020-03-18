TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces ‘Nailed It!’ Season 4 Premiere Date (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix is dropping new episodes of “Nailed It!” in April and Quibi released the official trailer for “Murder House Flip.”

DATES

Netflix is dropping Season 4 of “Nailed It!” on Wednesday, April 1. The show, hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, follows home-bakers, who have a poor track record in the kitchen, as they take a shot at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. The show is produced by Magical Elves with Casey Kriley, Patrick Doody and Gayle Gawlowski serving as executive producers. Watch the official trailer of the upcoming Season 4 below.

FIRST LOOKS

Quibi has released the official trailer of “Murder House Flip.” The unconventional new home renovation show takes on the country’s most infamous homes in which there have been mysterious murders. Homeowners turn to high-end renovation experts, Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel, to take these homes from “morbid to marvelous.” “Murder House Flip” is executive produced by Josh Berman, Chris King, Katherine Ramsland and Star Price.

MTV released a new trailer of “The Challenge: Total Madness” 35th season in which the 28-member cast features a mix of series veterans and newcomers competing in solo challenges for a million-dollar prize. The new season is set to premiere April 1 at 8 p.m. “The Challenge: Total Madness” is executive produced by Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, Scott Freeman, Justin Booth and Emer Harkin.

PROGRAMMING

Showtime has announced it is shifting its scheduled for the second season of “Black Monday” to now air episodes on per week, instead of the previously planned two back-to-back. This begins with this upcoming Sunday’s episode and continues through April 12. Additionally, the premium cabler announced its docu projects “Outcry” and “Love Fraud“ will no longer premiere this spring as planned. Instead, they will be rescheduled for later in 2020, with new dates to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

INITIATIVES

Nickelodeon has announced the launch of #KidsTogether, a global prosocial initiative to help kids and families stay informed and engaged with activities. #KidsTogether is using its most popular characters and talent to engage with kids and families on tips for staying healthy and also ideas for activities to do together while at home. The initiative is intended to serve as an additional resource for parents while providing kid-appropriate, kid-directed information through original short-form videos, interstitials, downloadable activities and social content.