TV News Roundup: MTV Announces Reality Special About COVID-19 First Responders

In today’s TV news roundup, MTV has announced a new reality special, “True Life Presents: First-Time First Responders,” and Showtime has made two of their documentaries about racial injustice free to watch.

MTV will premiere a new reality special, “True Life Presents: First-Time First Responders” on June 9 at 9 p.m. The self-shot show will follow two millennial volunteer first responders in New York City as they risk their lives to help others amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Rhanell is a trauma nurse and Alex is a FDNY EMT who have both volunteered to serve Throggs Neck Volunteer Ambulance Corp in the Bronx. Through first-hand accounts and deep confessionals, Rhanell and Alex show the world what it’s like to be a hero. “True Life Presents: First-Time First Responders” is produced by Hot Snakes Media. Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista and MTV’s Dane Joseph serve as executive producers; MTV’s Laurie Sharpe is co-executive producer.

CNN has teamed with the producers of “Sesame Street” for a town hall-style special aimed at helping children process the headlines of recent days and mass protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. Hosted by Van Jones and Erica Hill, “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism” is set to air on June 6 at 10 a.m. ET and will also be live-streamed free of charge via CNN.com. The special will feature “Sesame Street” favorites Big Bird, Abby Cadabby, Elmo and his dad Louie, Gabrielle and Rosita and cast members Roscoe Orman and Sonia Manzano. CNN and “Sesame Street” previously partnered on coronavirus-related specials aimed at kids that aired in April and May.

Showtime has made two of their documentaries about racial injustice, “16 Shots” and “Burn Motherf–ker, Burn!” available to watch for free in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The Peabody-award nominated film “16 Shots” exposes the cover-up of the 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by a Chicago police officer, and “Burn, Motherf–ker, Burn!” examines the relationship between the Los Angeles Police Department and minority communities. They are both now available to stream for free on YouTube and Showtime’s website.

Tonight, Ryan Reynolds, Karlie Kloss and Ezra Koening will appear on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” while Lisa Kudrow, Dakota Johnson and Jacob Collier with Ty Dolla $ign and Mahalia are tonight’s guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“; Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Karen Bass and Judd Apatow will be on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert“; and Alain de Botton and Barry Manilow will join “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”