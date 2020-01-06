TV News Roundup: Mike Epps To Guest Star on ABC’s ‘Stumptown’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In today’s TV news roundup, Mike Epps has been cast as a guest star in an upcoming episode of “Stumptown,” and Freeform set a premiere date for its upcoming film, “The Thing About Harry.”

CASTINGS

Comedian Mike Epps has been cast in a guest role on “Stumptown,” Variety has learned exclusively. Epps will portray Judge Antonio Price, the star of “Black Justice,” which is a fictional highly-rated court TV show within the universe of the ABC drama. Theatrical and charismatic, Epps’ Price entertains the room while passing down judgement. When not on the bench, he has a more serious side and hires Dex to handle a situation concerning his brother. His episode will air Jan. 8 on ABC. See a first look at Epps in the role above.

Victor Cruz will join E! Network’s “Pop of the Morning” as the third co-host with Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie. The former football player, known for his role in the Giants victory against the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, carried a portfolio of impressive statistics. After breaking into the Giants’ 53-man regular season roster in 2010, Cruz went on to break the single-season franchise record for receiving yards and was named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press in 2011. He also tied an NFL record for the longest play with a 99-yard touchdown reception. “Pop of the Morning” airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

DATES

Freeform‘s “The Thing About Harry” will premiere Feb. 15. As the cabler’s first original Valentine’s Day film, it follows two high school enemies, an athlete named Harry and out-and-proud Sam, as both men are forced to share a car ride to their Missouri hometown for a friend’s engagement party on Valentine’s Day. Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. Stuck spending the night together in a roadside motel, Harry and Sam begin to develop a deep friendship — with neither admitting a potential romance may be brewing — leaving them wondering if one road trip could change the rest of their lives. Jake Borelli, Niko Terho, Britt Baron, Peter Paige and Karamo Brown will star in the TV film executive produced by Peter Paige, Greg Gugliotta. Paige also serves as director.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming docuseries “Cheer.“ From “Last Chance U’s” Greg Whiteley, the director and executive producer’s six-episode project follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, as they face injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks, and triumphs before participating in one final competition at the National Championship. Led by Monica Aldama, the small junior college has won 14 National Championships since 2000. “Cheer” is produced by Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar and will premiere globally Jan. 8.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has commissioned “Gloop World” from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. Created by Justin Roiland (“Rick & Morty”), the clay-based stop-motion series chronicles the absurd, but strangely relatable lives of anthropomorphic blobs, roommates Bob Roundy and Funzy. Roiland developed the project alongside John Harvatine IV (“Crossing Swords”) and Eric Towner (“Buddy Thunderstruck”). Harvatine will direct the project as well as executive produce alongside Stoopid Buddy Studios’ Seth Green, Matthew Senreich, Towner and Chris Waters.

DEALS

Nexstar Media Group and Nielson have entered into a multi-year measurement services agreement through which Nielsen will provide a comprehensive suite of measurement services for all broadcast and cable entities across Nexstar Media Group, including 197 local television stations and digital subchannels in 115 markets, and national ratings for cable entertainment network WGN America and digital network Antenna TV. Additionally, Nielsen will be providing supplementary support services such as Rhiza, Grabix, Prime Lingo and County Coverage to all of Nexstar’s local markets, as well as measurement of the Nexstar unwired universe that reaches more than 69 million television households across 43 states.