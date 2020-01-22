×
TV News Roundup: Marvel TV and Hulu Unveil Casting for ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K’

In today’s TV news roundup, Marvel TV and Hulu announced the cast of its upcoming animated series, “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K” and Netflix set the premiere date for “Gentefied.”

CASTING

Marvel TV and Hulu revealed that Patton Oswalt, Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennet, Jon Daly and Sam Richardson are joining “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” The animated series is based on the Marvel comic book of the same name and signals Marvel’s first endeavor into animated comedy geared towards adults. After being ousted from both his evil organization and his family, super villain M.O.D.O.K (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) must reinvent himself if he ever wants the chance to win back the things in his life that are most important. Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K” is slated for debut in 2020.

DATES

“Gentefied” will premiere Feb. 21 on Netflix. This bilingual series explores family, community, brown love, and the displacement that disrupts it all. The 10-episode first season will follow three Mexican American cousins struggling to chase the American Dream, navigating important themes like identity, class, and balancing insta-fame with translating memes for their parents. The series stars Joaquin Cosio, Karrie Martin, JJ Soria and Carlos Santos and is produced by Charles D. King, Kim Roth, America Ferrera, Teri Weinberg and Aailyah Williams. Watch a teaser below:

Netflix has announced I Am Not Okay With This will premiere Feb. 26. The coming-of-series follows a teenage girl (Sophia Lillis) who navigates the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality and mysterious superpowers. The executive producers include Christy Hall, who is also a co-creator and writer, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry.

RENEWALS

American Ninja Warrior will be returning this summer for its ninth season, NBC announced. The competition series follows competitors as they attempt challenging obstacle courses in five rounds of competition throughout the country will make stops in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C and St. Louis before heading to the national finals in Las Vegas. The show is hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila along with sideline reporter, Zuri Hall. “American Ninja Warrior” is executive produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions’ founders Arthur Smith and Kent Weed. Brian Richardson, Anthony Storm and Kristen Stabile also serve as executive producers.

EXECUTIVE NEWS 

ABC News has welcomed Jackie Glover to the company and promoted Roxanna Sherwood. Glover will take over as head of documentary where she will be responsible for managing ABC News’ burgeoning feature documentary business. Glover made the move after 27 years with HBO where she was responsible for overseeing all aspects of the development, acquisitions and production of HBO Documentary Films.  She will forge new ground in this space for Longform, cultivating the best film-making talent and documentary film projects for Walt Disney Television and for possible theatrical release. Sherwood is the new senior executive producer of platforms. She will serve as a creative lead, growing and shepherding the output of longform projects to exciting new platforms within ABC’s newly reconfigured company including Disney Plus, National Geographic, FX and Hulu. Sherwood has been apart of the ABC News family for 24 years and was recently executive producer at GMA and worked closely with senior EP Michael Corn.

Michael George has joined CBS Newspath. As a New York-based correspondent, he’ll be responsible for providing original reporting for the Network’s 24-hour newsgathering service for CBS affiliates and broadcasters around the globe. George is an Emmy Award-winning reporter, appearing on WNBC-TV New York’s weekday newscasts for six years. George has reported on many of New York’s important stories, including Pope Francis’ historic 2015 visit, the Black Lives Matter protests and the 2016 presidential election.

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

