TV News Roundup: ‘One Day at a Time’ Casts Marla Gibbs and Reggie Watts

In today’s TV news roundup, Marla Gibbs and Reggie Watts have been cast in guest roles on “One Day at a Time” and Netflix released the premiere date and teaser for “The Eddy.”

CASTINGS

Marla Gibbs and Reggie Watts have been cast in guest roles on PopTV’s “One Day at a Time.” The two actors will both be featured in the Halloween themed episode titled, “One Halloween at a Time” as new neighbors in the building whose apartments Elena and Syd visit for trick-or-treating. Gibbs will appear as “Mrs. Jones” and Watts as “Mr. Mann.”

DATES

The third and final season of “Future Man” will premiere on Hulu on April 3. In the forthcoming installment, the motley trio messes with time one last time to clear their names after being convicted of time crimes and sentenced to death by entertainment. Created and executive produced by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir, the series’ cast includes Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, and Derek Wilson. Matt Tolmach, James Weaver and Ben Karlin also executive produce alongside directors Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

“Tales from the Loop” will premiere on April 3, Amazon announced. Created and written by Nathaniel Halpern, the series explores the town and people who live above “The Loop,” a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe — making things possible that were previously relegated only to science fiction. Rebecca Hall (“Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” “The Town”), Paul Schneider (“Parks and Recreation”), Daniel Zolghadri (“Eighth Grade”), Duncan Joiner (“Waco”) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes,” “Game of Thrones”) are among the cast. The series is executive produced by Mark Romanek, Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, Mattias Montero, Samantha Taylor Pickett, Adam Berg; Simon Stålenhag is co-executive producer. Watch a trailer below.

Netflix has scheduled “The Eddy” for a May 8 debut. Directed by Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), Alan Poul (“Tales of the City”), Houda Benyamina (“Divines”) and Laïla Marrakchi (“Le Bureau des Légendes”), the eight-episode series follows Elliot Udo (André Holland). Once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York, Udo is now the co-owner of struggling club named The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kulig). As he learns that his business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim) may be involved in some questionable practices at the club, secrets begin to come to light that have also been concealed from Farid’s wife Amira (Leïla Bekhti). But when Elliot’s troubled teenage daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) suddenly arrives in Paris to live with him, his personal and professional worlds quickly start to unravel as he confronts his past, fighting to save the club and protect those closest to him. Watch a teaser below.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime announced docuseries “Outcry” will launch on the premium network April 3. Produced and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Pat Kondelis, the five-part series examines the story of high school football star Greg Kelley, his controversial conviction, and the quest for truth and justice as the case unfolds. Kelley had incredible momentum going into his senior year of high school in Leander, Texas, but that came to a sudden halt in the summer of 2013 when he was arrested and convicted of super aggravated sexual assault of a four-year-old boy. After he was sentenced to 25 years in state prison without the possibility of parole, a groundswell of support emerged, calling into question the investigation, the prosecution’s tactics and ultimately, the validity of the conviction. Watch the trailer below:

DEVELOPMENTS

Quibi announced that UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, will develop Image Comics’ popular comic book series “Ice Cream Man.” The horror-fantasy anthology series follows its main character and omnipresent narrator as he serves up dishes out pain and suffering to the inhabitants of one suburb town for his own malevolent amusement. Adam Reid and Max Reid will serve as writers and executive producers alongside Chris Bender and Jake Weiner of Good Fear Content, as well as Alibi’s Jake Wagner.

RENEWALS

“Maury” has been picked up for two more seasons by NBCUniversal Television Distribution. For the 2019-20 season, the show averaged a total of 1.6 million daily viewers and ranked as a top-rated syndicated talk show among all key women, men, and adult demographics. The daytime talk show hosted by Maury Povich is currently in production on Season 22, and is executive produced by Paul Faulhaber.

PROGRAMMING

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” has been extended for an additional seven episodes beyond its original 32-episode order. Returning to Netflix on March 29, Minhaj will continue to bring his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world. The program is executive produced by Minhaj, Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman of Art and Industry, and Jennie Church-Cooper of Haven Entertainment.

Food Network has announced it will air a new primetime baking competition series entitled “Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart.” Stewart will host, guideing six amateur bakers on a culinary retreat where they’ll be put to the test against each other and the outdoor elements. Each episode features the bakers honing their skills in two rounds, with the most impressive baker of the first heat getting a special one-on-one mentoring session with Stewart in her home kitchen. The last camper standing will win a kitchen filled with appliances worth $25,000.

As the world prepares for Women’s History Month, Syfy has launched its “We Are Her(oes)” multi-platform campaign which will feature female-focused content every day in March. Presented by the network’s female-focused brand Syfy Fangrrls, the initiative will spotlight female-focused original programming and podcasts, marathons and stunts created for and by women across Syfy’s linear, digital and social platforms. The programming schedule will begin with the “Forgotten Women of Genre” podcast, available March 2. It will be followed by “Wynonna Earp” marathons, which air on March 6 from 6:30 – 9:30 a.m., March 20 from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m. and March 27 from 6 – 9 a.m.; as well as a “Man-sel in Distress” movie marathon on March 8 from 9 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.; the “Vagrant Queen” series sremiere on March 27; and a “20 Women to Watch in 2020″ documentary special on March 27.

PODCASTS

NBC News and MSNBC launched its new podcast “Into America.” Hosted by Pulitzer Prize and Emmy Award-winning journalist Trymaine Lee, the thought-provoking audio series explores the central themes of life in America by highlighting the voices of everyday voters and examining the most pressing issues of today including healthcare, criminal justice, the future of manufacturing, and climate change. New episodes will be released every Thursday.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ABC Audio has named Lakeia Brown as its new senior producer of race and culture audio insights where she will deliver new radio news products and podcasts, maximize sponsorship opportunities and participate in editorial story development, all while focusing on expanding Audio’s reach with multicultural audiences. Additionally, Brown will also serve as ABC Audio’s in-house expert on all things research, connecting insights to actionable strategies that help drive reach and revenue for ABC Audio. Previously, she worked for ABC News Research where her primary role was spearheading and forecasting sales estimates for all ABC News programs.