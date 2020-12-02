Netflix Releases Premiere Date and Trailer for ‘Lupin’ Starring Omar Sy (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the premiere date and released a trailer for “Lupin,” and Fox shared an extended teaser for “The Masked Dancer.”

CASTING

Netflix announced Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis and Journey Christine have been cast in “The Upshaws.” The newly announced actors join Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields to round out the show’s ensemble. Its plot will follow an African American family trying to make the most of their situation in life. Kennedy takes on the role of a family friend fresh out of prison, while Lyons, Spraggins, Christine and Simon will play the three Upshaw three children. Dennis plays a hairstylist who also happens to be the mother of one of the Upshaw kids. The 10-episode season will premiere in 2021.

RENEWALS

CBS All Access announced the renewal of “Texas 6,” a docuseries about a high school football team competing to win the 6-Man Football State Championship for the third year in a row. The series’ first three episodes are already available, with new installments streaming weekly between Dec. 3 and Dec. 31. The Greyhounds, under the direction of coach Dewaine Lee, bring the town of Strawn, Texas together in spirited support of their endeavor during the show. And as the team works to a hopeful victory, they also find camaraderie off the field. Season 2 will follow the same team and provide viewers with more information about its journey in the sport.

DATES

Netflix announced a Jan. 8 premiere date for the first part of “Lupin,” a French series created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan. The streaming site also shared a trailer for the upcoming show. Its plot follows a man who hopes to take revenge on those who wrongfully accused his father of a crime he did not commit. Omar Sy stars as Assane Diop, a character inspired by the French story of thief Arsène Lupin and determined to do what it takes to find justice for his now-dead father. Other stars include Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab. Directors for the series are Louis Leterrier and Marcela Said. Watch a trailer below.

AMC announced “The Walking Dead Holiday Special” will premiere on Dec. 13 and feature actors from the show, including Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Emily Kinney and IronE Singleton. Some of the cast members will perform “Up on the Housetop” and a parody version of “Twelve Days of Christmas.” There will also be a table read for one of the upcoming episodes in the show’s extended 10th season. Executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang and chief content officer Scott M. Gimple will also take part in the special.

FIRST LOOKS

Fox unveiled an extended teaser for “The Masked Dancer,” which is scheduled for a Dec. 27 premiere. The company also announced that Tubi, its streaming service, would make each “The Masked Dancer” episode available to stream following their linear premieres. Hosted by Craig Robinson, the upcoming reality competition will feature a host of celebrities disguised in costumes who perform for a panel of judges, including Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale. Watch the teaser below.

Fox also shared an extended teaser for “Don’t Call Me Kat” ahead of its Jan. 3 premiere. The show, based on Miranda Hart‘s BBC UK series “Miranda,” features Mayim Bialik in the titular role. Kat opens a cat café in spite of her mother’s wishes that she find someone with whom to settle down, given that she’s single at age 39. Starring alongside Bialik are Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Leslie Jordan, Cheyenne Jackson and Julian Gant. Showrunner Darlene Hunt executive produces alongside Bialik, Hart, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak, Angie Stephenson and Beth McCarthy-Miller. Watch the teaser below.

GREENLIGHTS

Adult Swim picked up “Teenage Euthanasia,” an animated series featuring the Fantasy Family made up of a teenage girl, her uncle, grandma and undead mother. Lending their voices to the characters are Jo Firestone, Tim Robinson, Bebe Neuwirth and Maria Bamford, respectively. Bamford’s character runs away, leaving her daughter with the other two adults after a teenage pregnancy. Fifteen years later, a strange mixture of lightning, embalming fluid and tears accidentally reanimate the now-dead woman and give her another chance to be a parent. The show is co-created by Alissa Nutting and Alyson Levy, and is expected to premiere in 2021.

SPECIALS

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are set to host the tentatively-titled “Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021,” a new two-part special on Fox. The first part of the program takes place Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET and a tape-delayed version at 8 p.m. MT/PT, and the second portion takes place the same night starting at 11 p.m. ET, also with a delayed version at 11 p.m. MT and PT. Through comedy, the two hosts will comment on the good and bad moments from 2020 and celebrate the people who made this year better. It will also feature special guests and performances, which will be announced closer to the event’s date.

EVENTS

MGM’s Rola Bauer, Carnival Films’ Gareth Neame, Nutopia’s Jane Root, producer Jane Tranter and FremantleMedia’s Christian Vesper are the international TV veterans set to participate in “Betting on International Co-Productions: The Path Forward,” a panel session hosted by Producers Guild of America and the Monte Carlo Television Festival. The conversation will be made available to industry insiders as a free live stream at 11 a.m. PT on Dec. 9. Register here: producersguild.org/PGAxMonteCarlo

LATE NIGHT

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is scheduled to include appearances by George Clooney, Amanda Seyfried and Tones and I tonight, while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will have Jamie Dornan, Lisa Robinson and Phoebe Bridgers on the show. Kate Winslet and Michael Eric Dyson will be on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” will include Brit Bennett and Michael J. Fox.