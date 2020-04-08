TV News Roundup: Lisa Vanderpump to Guest Star on ‘American Housewife’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In today’s TV news roundup, Variety has learned that Lisa Vanderpump will guest star in “American Housewife,” and Amazon Prime Video announced that the second season of “Homecoming” will premiere May 22.

CASTING

Lisa Vanderpump will guest star on the May 6 episode of “American Housewife,“ Variety has learned exclusively. Vanderpump will appear as herself in the episode, which sees the Otto family visiting California on an all-expenses paid trip that overlaps with Katie’s (Katy Mixon) birthday. A former star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Vanderpump is also known for “Vanderpump Rules,” a stint on “Dancing with the Stars” and her dog rescue “Vanderpump Dogs.”

DATES

WarnerMedia has announced that all of its networks will air “Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate” simultaneously on April 14 at 7 p.m. As part of Sesame Workshop’s Caring for Each Other initiative to help families feel more connected in uncertain times, the half-hour special will celebrate health professionals as well as everyday pleasures like baking cookies. Celebrity guests Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anne Hathaway and Tracee Ellis Ross will appear virtually to sing and play games with Elmo and friends. Viewers can watch “Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate” on HBO, HBO Latino, TBS, TNT, truTV, Cartoon Network, Boomerang and PBS Kids. It will be available later internationally in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Amazon Prime Video has revealed that the second season of “Homecoming” will premiere May 22. Starring Janelle Monáe, the new mystery begins as her character wakes up in a rowboat without memory or a sense of her own identity. Her search for answers eventually leads her to the Geist Group and the Homecoming Initiative. Returning characters include Stephan James as Walter Cruz and Hong Chau as Audrey Temple, with Chris Cooper and Joan Cusack joining the cast. Watch the teaser below.

Epix will premiere a new docuseries about the Manson family, “Helter Skelter,“ on June 14 at 9 p.m. Directed and executive produced by Oscar-winning documentarian Lesley Chilcott, the six-episode series promises the most comprehensive look at the Manson family ever, with never-before-seen footage and interviews. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions are also executive producers, along with Eli Frankel of Rogue Atlas Productions.

GREENLIGHTS

Lifetime has greenlit “Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam,“ a self-shot spinoff of “Married at First Sight” that will follow the everyday lives of nine fan favorite couples. The six-episode series will feature access to raw and intimate footage including the births of children and is set to premiere on May 20 at 8 p.m. The couples participating in the show are Doug and Jamie, Ashley and Anthony, Shawniece and Jephte, Danielle and Bobby, Steph and AJ, Kristine and Keith, Beth and Jamie, Greg and Deonna and an undisclosed couple from season 10, which is airing now. “Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam” is produced by Kinetic Content, a Red Arrow Studios company.

FESTIVALS

SeriesFest will be held virtually from June 18-24. Focused on uplifting underrepresented voices in episodic storytelling, the Denver-based non-profit organization will host online panels, competitions and screenings that ticket holders can access from their living rooms. In addition, free virtual events such as watch parties, workshops and writers’ rooms will begin on April 15 to gear up for the festival. Confirmed events include a Q&A with James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti of “One Tree Hill” on April 15 and a SXSW Film Festival “pitch-a-thon” on April 28, in which six teams will have five minutes to pitch their ideas in front of a panel of industry experts. For more programming information, visit SeriesFest’s website.

DEALS

FOX animation studio Bento Box Entertainment and Melbourne-based production company Princess Pictures have entered into a development deal to produce animated content from Australian creators. The content will be fully produced in Australia with local talent and crew, but aimed at a global market. All projects will be executive produced by Bento Box co-founder and CEO Scott Greenberg, Princess Pictures founder Laura Waters, Bento Box co-founder and president of production Joel Kuwahara, Bento Box creative director Ben Jones, Princess Pictures senior producer Mike Cowap and Princess Pictures managing director Emma Fitzsimons. Earlier this year, Bento Box hired Brooke Keesling as head of animation talent development.