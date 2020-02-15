TV News Roundup: ‘Killing Eve’ Season 3 Premiere Date Announced

×

Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens, Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri - Killing Eve _ Season 3 - Photo Credit: Nick Wall/BBCA
CREDIT: Nick Wall/BBCA

In today’s TV news roundup, BBC America and AMC announced “Killing Eve’s” Season 3 premiere date, and Netflix and Mattel Television announced the voice cast for its upcoming anime series “Masters of the Universe: Revelation.”

CASTING

Netflix and Mattel Television have announced the cast for the upcoming anime series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. A reboot of the original series featuring He-Man, Skeltor, Teela and other characters, the program’s extensive voice cast includes Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Liam Cunningham, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Griffin Newman, Tiffany Smith, Henry Rollins, Alan Oppenheimer and more. Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan and Rob David serve as executive producers.

The pilot for Amazon’s series adaptation of “A League of their Own” has announced its cast. D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) will lead a cast that also includes Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, Priscilla Delgado and Melanie Field.

DATES

Killing Eve will return for its third season on April 26 at 10 p.m. on both BBC America and AMC. Season 3 sees the titular Eve (Sandra Oh) back in action after having survived being shot by Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in the Season 2 finale. Eve is now in Rome and her current MI6 status is in flux after being manipulated by Carolyn (Fiona Shaw). Executive producers for the upcoming season are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Suzanne Heathcote and Oh. Watch a teaser and see some first look photos below.

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri - Killing Eve _ Season 3 - Photo Credit: Des Willie/BBCAmerica/Sid GentleJodie Comer as Villanelle, Stefan Iancu as Felix - Killing Eve _ Season 3 - Photo Credit: Des Willie/BBCAJodie Comer as Villanelle - Killing Eve _ Season 3 - Photo Credit: Des Willie/BBCASandra Oh as Eve Polastri - Killing Eve _ Season 3 - Photo Credit: Laura Radford/BBCAFiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens - Killing Eve _ Season 3 - Photo Credit: Nick Wall/BBCA

TBS has announced that “The Last O.G.” will premiere its third season on April 7 at 10:30 p.m. The line-up of guest stars set to appear in the new season includes Mike Tyson, Katt Williams, J.B. Smoove, Sasheer Zamata and many more. “The Last O.G.” is executive produced by Tracy Morgan (who also stars), Jordan Peele, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Joel Zadak, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Carl Jones and Steve Ast. Watch a sneak peek below.

Showtime announced its comedy special “More Funny Women of a Certain Age” will premiere March 14 at 10 p.m. Caroline Rhea, Carol Leifer, Carole Montgomery, Julia Scotti, Tammy Pescatelli and Thea Vidale will perform during the hour-long special. “More Funny Women of a Certain Age” comes from Killer Bunny Entertainment. Carole Montgomery, Dave Goldberg, Robert Cea and Evan Shapiro serve as executive producers. Watch a teaser for the special below.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO Max offered a glimpse at the programming it will offer when it launches this May. The new teaser includes clips of classic film titles such as “The Wizard of Oz”; modern classic television comedies including “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “South Park,” and newer series such as “Euphoria” and “Watchmen.” Watch the teaser below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Heather Karpas has joined Richard Pleper’s Eden Productions as a creative executive. Her responsibilities will involve development for the company, which recently announced an exclusive five-year deal with Apple TV Plus. Karpas had previously been serving at ICM Partners as a literary agent for novelists and non-fiction writers.

SPECIALS

Fox will air special coverage of the benefit concert “Fire Fight Australia” on Feb. 29 at 11 p.m. The concert will take place on Feb. 16 at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium to benefit organizations providing vital rescue and rehabilitation assistance following the country’s devastating bushfire season. Musical groups scheduled to perform include Queen + Adam Lambert, Michael Bublé, k.d. lang, 5 Seconds of Summer and more. Fox’s coverage of the event will be hosted by Olivia Newton-John. All proceeds generated by the televised special will go directly to The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal, an organization working on the ground with rural Australian communities affected by the fires. Donations can be made by visiting FireFightAustralia.org.

INITIATIVES 

NBC Universal has announced its new Alternative Directors Program class: Eve Adair, Ana Bretón, Dale Lewis, Justin Mabardi, Stephanie Medina, JP Perez, Jeannie Roshar and Lauren Quinn. The program was launched two years ago in an effort to achieve equal representation behind the scenes of the company’s unscripted series, offering female and ethnically diverse directors the opportunity to expand their directing styles with the ultimate goal of hiring them as show directors on an NBC or Universal Television Alternative Studios series.

PODCASTS

Stage 29 Productions has announced the creation of its own podcast production unit. Stage 29 Podcast Productions has tapped Vivica A. Fox, Mike Bayer, Gretchen Rossi, Slade Smiley, Mitch Albom and “The Doctors” hosts Dr. Travis Stork and Dr. Judy Ho to launch this initiative, premiering conversations about entertainment, health and wellness, self-improvement and more. “The Doctors” executive producer Patty Ciano will also serve as executive producer of the podcasts. Information regarding upcoming programs and launch dates will be announced at a later date.

