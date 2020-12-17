Peacock Launches Content from Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Peacock has made various titles from Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network available, and HBO Max renewed “ ” for a second season.

CASTING

HBO Max revealed that “Red Bird Lane” has added Crispin Glover to its cast of series regulars, while James Urbaniak, Jamie Clayton, Rya Kihlstedt, Grantham Coleman and Damon Dayoub are set to guest star. Recurring guest stars include . “Red Bird Lane” is a thriller revolving around a house in isolation. Eight different people show up to the house for various different reasons before coming to the realization that they are being met with much more than anticipated. Previously announced series regulars include Susan Sarandon, Kiersey Clemons, Isidora Goreshter, Danny Huston, Ash Santos, Fiana Dourif, Dizzie Harris and Tara Lynne Barr.

RENEWALS

HBO Max renewed dating reality series “12 Dates of Christmas” for Season 2. The initial season premiered this year on Nov. 26, following three different leads as they are introduced to a group of potential suitors, with the goal of finding one they have fallen for enough to take home to their family for the holidays. The first season was led by showrunner Sam Dean, based on the concept created by Michael Beilinson. Jilly Pearce and Layla Smith also serve as executive producers for the show.

DATES

FX announced that docuseries “Hip Hop Uncovered” will premiere Feb. 12 at 10 p.m., and Season 4 of “Snowfall” will launch Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. A six-part series directed by Rashidi Natara Harper, “Hip Hop Uncovered” explores the cultural roots that built hip hop into the music force it is today. It is executive produced by Harper, Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn, Malcolm Spellman, Eugene “Big U” Henley, Jimmy “JimBob” Chris, Douglas Banker and BJ Levin. The season premiere of “Snowfall” launches viewers into Jan. 1, 1985 as Southern California deals with the “war on drugs.” Crack cocaine spreads and its side-effects become more clear as those in charge begin to suspect a government official is involved in the drug business. The show was created by the late John Singleton, Eric Amadio and showrunner Dave Andron, who executive produce with Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie.

Amazon Prime Video will stream the first season of “Flack” beginning Jan. 22. Previously airing on Pop TV, “Flack” stars Anna Paquin as a publicist who works to clean up the images of those she represents. The show also stars Sophie Okonedo, Lydia Wilson and Rebecca Benson. Season 2 of “Flack” is also expected to stream on the platform in 2021, but at a later date. Oliver Lansley created and wrote the series, while also executive producing alongside Paquin, Helen Williams, Cerise Hallam Larkin, Stephen Moyer, Mark Larkin and Jimmy Mulville.

PROGRAMMING

Peacock began streaming various titles from Kevin Hart‘s Laugh Out Loud Network, from scripted to unscripted series, stand-up specials and documentaries. The content’s availability comes as part of a previously announced deal that also includes projects featuring Hart, an equity investment and a first look deal with LOL Network. Peacock also provides access to a 24-hour virtual channel that provides curated content from the network. A later part of the deal will include a Peacock Original Kevin Hart stand-up special and the upcoming “Hart to Heart” series.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Entertainment One has upped Jacqueline Sacerio to executive vice president of scripted television. She had most recently served as eOne’s senior VP of scripted TV. This follows the news earlier Thursday that her drama series “Yellowjackets” had been ordered to series at Showtime.

SPECIALS

Fox announced its “Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021” special, taking place on Dec. 31, will include performances by Gloria Estefan, Doctor Elvis and LeAnn Rimes. Hosted by Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, the special will also include iHeartRadio performances from John Legend, Ava Max, Green Day and Gabby Barrett. Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson will also take part in musical numbers. Special appearances will be made by Leslie Jordan, Morris Chestnut and Tom Payne, while Tim Allen will share a vlog during the runtime. The New Year’s Eve special celebrates and reflects on the past year through comedy and music.

LATE NIGHT

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will bring on Viola Davis, Daveed Diggs, the Bird and the Bee and Dave Grohl tonight, while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will include Paul McCartney, Pedro Pascal and the Voidz. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is set to feature Joe Biden, Jill Biden and Jon Batiste, and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will include Kristen Wiig and Carrie Underwood.