Netflix Announces New Kevin Hart Stand-Up Special (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix shared a release date for “Kevin Hart: No F**ks Given,” and CBS announced the premiere date for new seasons of “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.” and “Blue Bloods.”

DATES

Netflix revealed that “Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given,” a comedy special by titular comedian Kevin Hart, will premiere on the streaming site on Nov. 17. The stand-up set was recorded in Los Angeles this September. It will be his sixth stand-up performance offered on Netflix, including “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible,” which is only available on the platform. The comedian also released “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up,” a Netflix original docuseries about the turmoil and recovery of his personal life, and “Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History” in 2019. Watch the teaser for his upcoming special below.

CBS announced a Dec. 4 return for “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.” and “Blue Bloods.” Season 5 of “MacGyver” launches at 8 p.m. with the characters in search of a woman whose identity — and face — have changed. “Magnum” returns for Season 3 at 9 p.m., as Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are hired to hunt down a missing sibling. “Blue Bloods” will start Season 11 with the pandemic and police brutality at the center of its 10 p.m. premiere, with Whoopi Goldberg returning and Will Hochman guest starring.

Disney Plus announced a Dec. 18 premiere date to all six parts of the “On Pointe” docuseries, which explores the experience of attending the School of American Ballet in New York. Students ranging from ages eight to 18 take center stage throughout the series as it sheds light on how both younger and older students prepare for careers in dance. The younger children work toward a performance of “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker,” while the older ones engage in rigorous training as their futures rapidly approach. It is directed and produced by Larissa Bills. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes and Matthew O’Neill serve as executive producers.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO Max shared a trailer for “Colin Quinn and Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show,” a special featuring stand-up performances in a parking lot to comply with social distance guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alongside the titular Colin Quinn, comedians featured in the special include Rich Vos, Rachel Feinstein, Sam Jay, Bonnie McFarlane, Keith Robinson, Chris DiStefano, Marina Franklin, Dan Soder and Bobby Kelly. It will be available on HBO Max starting Nov. 12. Watch the trailer below.

Amazon Prime Video released an extended trailer for its anthology series, “Small Axe,” which will feature five original films releasing between Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. Filmmaker Steve McQueen‘s series tells various stories about West Indian communities between the 1960s and 1980s, depicting their strength in the face of adversity and racism. The individual films in the series cover both true and fictional stories, including activist Frank Crichlow and writer Alex Wheatle. They are titled “Mangrove,” “Lovers Rock,” “Red, White and Blue,” “Alex Wheatle” and “Education.” Watch the extended trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

MeTV plans to re-air episodes of “Mama’s Family” and “Cheers” that featured Alex Trebek in a guest star role on Nov. 13 as a tribute to the late game show host. The “Mama on Jeopardy!” episode of “Mama’s Family,” which will air 9 p.m., follows a family trip to Hawaii after success on the game show, while the “What Is…Cliff Clavin?” episode of “Cheers” features character Cliff Clavin (John Ratzenberger) competing for the prize at 9:30 p.m.

Amazon shared a trailer for “The Pack” and began streaming “The Pack Presents: 24-Hours of Pawsitivity,” a one-day live stream that started at 8 a.m. PT. The stream includes a dog meditation led by Deepak Chopra and footage from various “The Pack” contestants alongside their dogs. Special videos of animals from charities and organizations that are currently searching for permanent homes are also featured throughout the live stream. It is available to watch on YouTube and on Twitch until the stream ends on Tuesday. Watch the trailer for Amazon’s upcoming “The Pack,” which follows teams of humans and canine companions traveling the world and competing for a $500,000 prize.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The Paley Center for Media appointed new members to the Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors. WarnerMedia‘s Jason Kilar, NBCUniversal‘s Mark Lazarus, producer and director Crystal McCrary and WPP‘s Mark Read will join the Board of Trustees, while Netflix‘s Bela Bajaria, AMC Studios‘ Dan McDermott, GroupM‘s Kirk McDonald, Spotify‘s Dawn Ostroff, and NBCUniversal‘s and Susan Rovner will be part of the Paley Center’s Los Angeles Board of Governors. The Board of Trustees helps guide the center on ways to lead media-related conversations in the industry, and the Los Angeles Board of Governors helps form partnerships and plan the programming calendar.

PODCASTS

Pushkin Industries and iHeartMedia have announced the production of two podcasts, “Double Date” and “Lost Hills,” as part of a new partnership between the companies. The deal makes iHeartMedia a sales partner for current Pushkin podcasts and include plans for the co-production of new content over the next two years. “Double Date” is hosted by married couple Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue and will feature conversations with other couples. “Lost Hills,” from Dana Goodyear, unravels the true-crime story of Tristan Beaudette‘s death. The deal also includes Pushkin content including “Revisionist History,” “Broken Record” and “The Happiness Lab with Laurie Santos.”

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Taraji P. Henson, Luke Combs and Nathaniel Rateliff will be featured on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” while Kaley Cuoco, Megan Rapinoe and Josh Johnson will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will include Stacey Abrams and Thomas Middleditch; “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will have on John Legend, Sarah Cooper and Carter McLean, and “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” will feature Ruby Bridges and Anthony Anderson.