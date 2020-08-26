TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix unveiled the trailer for “Julie and the Phantoms,” and Syfy announced six cast members set to star in the upcoming drama series, “The Surrealtor.”

CASTING

Syfy‘s upcoming drama “The Surrealtor” is set to include Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley and Tennille Read as series regulars. Production for the 10 episodes will begin Sept. 15, and the plot will follow a realtor named Nick Roman (Rozon) and his team that takes on haunted homes. The characters range from realists who do not believe in ghosts to a technology specialist skilled at creating tech that detects spectral guests. George Olson, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo and Danishka Esterhazy are all executive producers for the show. Olson is also the showrunner.

DATES

Meredith Corporation announced that People Magazine‘s new series “People (The TV Show!)” will premiere Sept. 14 on the People website and other People platforms, and on Meredith’s local television markets. The daily show will be co-hosted by Kay Adams and Lawrence K. Jackson, with Jeremy Parsons serving as a New York correspondent and Sandra Vergara serving as a Los Angeles correspondent. The series will cover celebrity entertainment news an inspirational stories, with exclusive interviews dropped into the daily strip, as well.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the trailer for its new show, “Julie and the Phantoms,” which is set to premiere on the streaming site on Sept. 10, and unveiled a track list for the soundtrack. There will be 15 tracks released under Columbia records, including a single entitled “Edge of Great,” which is already available to stream online. The series is directed by “High School Musical“‘s Kenny Ortega and centers around a high school girl named Julie (Madison Reyes) who meets the ghosts of three musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner and Jeremy Shada) that haunt her mother’s old music studio. Ortega also executive produces alongside Dan Cross, Dave Hoge and George Salinas.

SYNDICATION

Nickelodeon announced that “Young Sheldon,” the television comedy series, will be added to the program’s Nick at Nite lineup in November. The first three seasons will be added to the schedule during the initial push, with later ones being added in the fall of 2021. The series serves as a precursor to “The Big Bang Theory,” and stars Iain Armitage as a younger version of Sheldon Cooper, who becomes a theoretical physicist and is known for his quirky personality. The show is created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, who also executive produce alongside Steve Holland, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Luke Bryan will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest host Jason Derulo, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”