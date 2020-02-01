TV News Roundup: Jen Tullock, Zach Cherry Join Apple TV Plus Cast of ‘Severance’

In today’s TV news roundup, Apple TV Plus announces Jen Tullock and Zach Cherry have been cast in upcoming series “Severance” and HBO sets a premiere date for “My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name.”

CASTINGS

Jen Tullock and Zach Cherry will join Patricia Arquette, Adam Scott and Britt Lower in Apple TV Plus’ new workplace thriller, “Severance.” Tullock (“Before You Know It,” “Partners”) will star as Devon, sister of Mark (Scott), while Cherry (“You,” “Crashing,” “I Feel Bad”) will portray one of Mark’s employees named Dylan. Written and created by Dan Erickson, the series follows Lumen Industries, a company aiming to take work-life balance to the next level and centers on lead character Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together. Arquette stars as Mark’s boss at Lumen Industries. Lower plays Helly, a woman who struggles to find peace with the decision she made to do the severance procedure. Arquette and Scott serve as producers alongside executive producers Chris Black, Erickson, Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock, and Jackie Cohn.

DATES

“My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name” will debut on March 16, HBO announced. Based on Elena Ferrante’s second book of her four-part series, the show follows Elena and her friend Lila’s journey into adulthood as they weather romance, heartbreak, success and betrayal. Picking up where the first season of “My Brilliant Friend” left off, the new season opens with Lila (Gaia Girace), who’s newly married to upper crust grocer Stefano Carracci (Giovanni Amura) and Elena (Margherita Mazzucco) unsure of her future, both romantically and academically. Lorenzo Mieli, Mario Gianani, Domenico Procacci, Paolo Sorrentino, Jennifer Schuur, Elena Recchia, Guido De Laurentiis serve as executive producers.

“Fatal Vows” will return to Investigation Discovery with Season 7 on Feb. 13. The 13-episode season opens with the story of a couple from Las Cruces, New Mexico. When Pad Guffey, a bachelor from the upper-crust South Valley, snags Kem Hansen, a woman from the working-class North Valley, chaos ensues. But the couple weathers the storm despite disapproval, and over the years they amass a shared fortune until a slew of marital issues ends with one of them in the grave.The true crime series is produced by Attraction in collaboration with Investigation Discovery. Keila Woodard is a supervising producer on behalf of Investigation Discovery alongside executive producer Judith Beauchemin for Attraction. Sylvia Wilson serves as showrunner.

Initiatives

Disney Channel presents “Black Girls Direct,” a new interstitial created in honor of Black History Month. Featuring Raven Symone, who works as an executive producer and star on “Raven’s Home,” and Quinn Wilson, creative director/director for Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo, the interstitial will be broadcast throughout the month of February on Disney Channel and Disney Channel YouTube, beginning Feb. 1.