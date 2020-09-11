TV News Roundup: Jay Leno to Host a Reboot of ‘You Bet Your Life’

In today’s TV news roundup, Fox announced that Jay Leno will host a reboot of “You Bet Your Life,” and MasterClass released a class with “Queer Eye” star Tan France to offer style reinvention advice to its members.

DATES

Peacock announced that its first original sports talk show, “Brother From Another,” will be brought to the platform on Sept. 14. The program will feature hosts Michael Holley and Michael Smith, two journalists who will discuss sport, culture, entertainment and politics with guests and sports fans during each episode. The two co-hosts, who met while working together at the Boston Globe, also serve as co-executive producers for the show. It is produced by NBC Sports and will be available on demand and for live streaming.

Peacock also announced “PFT PM” will be available on Sept. 14. The show is brought to the platform by the creators of “Pro Football Talk Live” and is hosted by sportswriter and commentator Mike Florio. It will also regularly include appearances by Tony Dungy, Charean Williams, Rodney Harrison, Peter King and Chris Simms. The main focus of the series will be to provide commentary on current and recent news surrounding the National Football League (NFL).

PROGRAMMING

Fox Television Stations announced plans to reinvent comedy game show “You Bet Your Life,” alongside host Jay Leno. The reboot is currently scheduled for a fall 2021 premiere, with no exact date released yet. Each episode will pair two strangers together as contestants who will attempt to answer questions to earn a cash prize. It will also include humorous interviews with the show’s contestants, and the 180 episodes are set to be distributed by Fox First Run. Showrunner David Hurwitz will executive produce the show alongside Tom Werner.

MasterClass announced a style-focused class taught by “Queer Eye” star Tan France. The class offers MasterClass members tips and tricks for enhancing and finding their personal clothing and fashion style. He will teach the importance of proportions and fit for styling outfits, while also offering advice for shopping and selecting the best outfits for a workplace environment. Mixing patterns, colors and textures is also on the agenda, as the star reveals what goes into the transformations he offers to the subjects of each “Queer Eye” episode. Watch a trailer below.

SPECIALS

MTV announced that comedians from “Girl Code” and “Guy Code” will come together for a 30-minute special entitled “2020 Code,” which will premiere Sept. 17. The cast will discuss experiences and stories from 2020, while also offering advice on how to get through a year filled with unexpected barriers. The comedians featured in the MTV special include Awkwafina, Charlamagne tha God, Lil Duval, Matteo Lane, Annie Lederman, Carly Aquilino, Alesha Renee Goodly, Damien Lemon, Jon Gabrus, Jessimae Peluso, Jordan Carlos, Chris Distefano and Nessa.

LATE NIGHT

John David Washington and Snoh Aalegra will join “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight, with guest host Samuel L. Jackson, and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature Kelly Clarkson, Joy Reid and The Flaming Lips.