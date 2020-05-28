TV News Roundup: Hulu Releases ‘We Are Freestyle Love Supreme’ Trailer, Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda (Watch)

In today’s TV News Roundup, Hulu released a trailer for upcoming documentary “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” and CMT added new celebrities to the line-up for its upcoming special celebrating those continuing to work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS has announced the 12 challengers competing on its upcoming reality series “Tough as Nails,” which aims to celebrate Americans with tough jobs that help keep the country running. The competitors include Linnett Key, a welder from Lecanto, Fla.; Danny Moody, a drywaller from Spokane, Wash.; Melissa Burns, a farmer from Milford Center, Ohio; Lee Marshall, a roofer from St. Louis, Mo.; Kelly “Murph” Murphy, a Marine Corps veteran from Paragon, Ind.; Linda Goodridge, a deputy sheriff from Marion, N.Y.; Luis Yuli, a scaffolder from the Bronx, N.Y.; Michelle S. Kiddy, a gate agent from Alexandria, Ky.; Callie Cattell, a fisherman from Bend, Ore.; Young An, a firefighter from Alexandria, Va.; Tara Davis, an ironworker from Elk Plain, Wash.; and Myles V. Pols, a forestry technician from Tuskegee, Alaska. “Tough as Nails” will premiere on July 8 at 9 p.m. The series comes from Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan and Anthony Carbone serve as executive producers.

CMT has announced that its upcoming special “CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special” has added Blake Shelton, Bobby Bones, Cody Alan, Gary Sinise, Jake Owen, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Lee Brice, Olivia Munn, Reba McEntire, Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn and Zac Brown to its lineup to pay tribute to workers fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The two-hour special will air on June 3 at 8 p.m. with a three network simulcast on Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land. The special is executive produced by Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson. The executives in charge of production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino.

CBS All Access has announced its upcoming unscripted series “The Thomas John Experience” will premiere on the streamer on June 4. The eight-episode season follows famed psychic medium Thomas John as he journeys across the country to connect with unsuspecting individuals. The series comes from CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73. Ben Winston, Emma Conway, Sarah Happel Jackson and Zeberiah Newman serve as executive producers, while Meredith Fox serves as the executive in charge of production. See a new trailer for the series below.

Oxygen has announced it will premiere its newest entry in its true crime series “Snapped” on July 15 at 8 p.m. “Snapped: Betty Broderick” will dive into the story of La Jolla socialite Betty Broderick who was convicted of murdering her ex-husband and his new wife in 1989. “Snapped” comes from Jupiter Entertainment with Stephen Land, Patrick Reardon, Todd Moss and Dale Fisher serving as executive producers.

Netflix has released a trailer for Season 4 of its animated series “F Is for Family.” The upcoming season puts Frank (voiced by Bill Burr) in conflict with his estranged father (voiced by Jonathan Banks) after the patriarch makes an unwelcome visit. The season will premiere on the streamer on June 12. Watch the new trailer below.

Hulu has released a trailer for its original documentary “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.” The film chronicles Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale’s hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme from its inception in 2005 to a recent series of reunion shows. The documentary premieres on the streamer on June 5. Watch the trailer below.

CBS and the Recording Academy have announced a two-hour special to celebrate essential workers and raise donations to No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans. “United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes” will be hosted by Harry Connick Jr. and features guest appearances by Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and Renée Zellweger, as well as musical performances by Jon Batiste, Andra Day, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Rockin’ Dopsie, Irma Thomas, Trombone Shorty and Connick Jr. The special will air on June 21 at 8 p.m. and comes from AEG Ehrlich Ventures in partnership with the Recording Academy. Connick Jr. and Ken Ehrlich serve as executive producers.