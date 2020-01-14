×

TV News Roundup: Hulu Releases ‘Shrill’ Season 2 Trailer

SHRILL -- " " - Episode 203 - Annie (Aidy Bryant), shown. (Photo by: Allyson Riggs/Hulu)
CREDIT: Hulu

In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu has released the trailer for “Shrill” Season 2, and Showtime has announced a number of season premiere dates.

DATES

Showtime announced a number of spring and summer season premiere dates. First up is Season 2 of Black Monday,” which will launch Mar. 15 with series stars Don Cheadle, Regina HallAndrew Rannells and Paul Scheer being joined by guest stars Tuc Watkins, June Diane Raphael, Dulé Hill, Patrick Fabian, Yassir Lester, Ken Marino, Horatio Sanz and Casey Wilson. Watch a trailer below:

“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” will premiere April 26 on the premium cabler. When a grisly murder shocks 1938 Los Angeles, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of the city: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Natalie DormerKerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves also star. Watch a trailer below:

Showtime also announced that Billionswill return with Season 5 on May 3, and Julianna Margulies is joining the cast for the new season, while Season 3 of The Chi” will premiere July 5, and executive producer Lena Waithe will guest star in the season as a mayoral candidate. Watch a trailer for the new season of “The Chi” below:

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime has released the official trailer for the eighth and final season of Homeland. The new season of the Claire Danes-led drama opens to find her character Carrie Mathison recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag, which left her suffering from memory loss — which is a problem for Saul (Mandy Patinkin), now National Security Advisor to the newly ascendant President Warner (Beau Bridges). The top priority of Warner’s young administration is an end to the “forever war” in Afghanistan, and Saul has been dispatched to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations. But Kabul teems with warlords and mercenaries, zealots and spies — and Saul needs the relationships and expertise that only his protégé can provide. Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion’s den one more time. Maury Sterling, Linus Roache, Costa Ronin, Nimrat Kaur and Numan Acara are also featured among the final season’s cast. “Homeland” will return on Feb. 9.

Hulu has unveiled the official trailer for Season 2 of “Shrill.” The eight-episode second season follows Annie (Aidy Bryant), who after conquering her demons (internal and external), begins to feel pretty good with boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones) by her side. That is, until she realizes that hastily quitting her job and jumping into a relationship with someone who is, well, a little less career-focused may not have been the best idea.  Executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Elizabeth Banks, Bryant, showrunner Ali Rushfield, Lindy West, Andrew Singer and Max Handelman, “Shrill” Season 2 will premiere on Jan. 24.

AWARDS

This year’s Peabody Awards will move to Los Angeles’s Beverly Wilshire Hotel, marking the ceremony’s first-ever move to L.A. in its 80 year history. Nominees will be announced in April, with the winners revealed in May. All nominees must receive a unanimous vote by the jurors; 60 nominees are selected, 30 of which will be honored with a Peabody Award at the ceremony in June in Los Angeles. The annual ceremony will take place on June 18.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox News Channel has named Alex Hogan as its general assignment reporter. Prior to, Hogan served as a morning news reporter and fill-in anchor for WFMZ-TV where she covered various breaking news stories, including the trial of Bill Cosby, the 2017 Cosmo Dinardo murders and the 2018 Allentown car bombing. Previously, Hogan worked as a general assignment reporter for CBS affiliate WTAJ-TV covering the Altoona, State College and Johnston, Pennsylvania areas.

    TV News Roundup: Hulu Releases 'Shrill' Season 2 Trailer

