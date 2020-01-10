×

TV News Roundup: Hulu Sets Premiere Date for 'Utopia Falls'

Utopia Falls
In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu has set a premiere date for ‘Utopia Falls’ and AMC has released a trailer for “Better Call Saul” Season 5. 

DATES

“The Soup” will return to E! Network on Feb. 12.  Complete with its new host Jade Catta-Preta, the latest season will feature the comedian and actress’ hot takes on the buzziest clips of the week. Those will cover entertainment and social media such as the latest competition series, daytime and late night talk shows, reality favorites like “The Real Housewives” and “The Bachelor,” award shows, popular scripted series, and sports programming.

“Utopia Falls” will launch on Feb. 14, Hulu announced in partnership with Sonar Entertainment. Set in a reimagined future, the series follows a group of teens chosen to compete in the prestigious Exemplar performing arts competition in the colony of New Babyl. When they stumble upon a hidden archive of cultural relics, the kids forced to question everything they have been taught, ultimately using the power of music to ignite change and expose the truth. With producer Boi-1da as music supervisor, the series blends genres and features the voice of Snoop Dogg and music from Kendrick Lamar, Alessia Cara, The Notorious B.I.G., Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez, Bill Withers, and The Roots.

FIRST LOOKS

AMC has released the first looks at Season 5 of award-winning series Better Call Saul.” The 10-episode new season follows Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) as his decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected waves of change for those around him. Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Tony Dalton also star in the series. The fifth season will premiere on Feb. 23.

GREENLIGHTS

HBO Sports and Ringer Films have announced a partnership with Triple Threat TV to produce “Women of Troy.” The documentary will focus on the historic USC women’s basketball team of the ’80s by exploring how how the Cheryl Miller-led Trojans changed women’s basketball forever with their up-tempo style and superior athleticism en route to winning consecutive national championships, and ultimately influencing the establishment of the WNBA. Feature film director Alison Ellwood has signed on to direct. Bill Simmons, Peter Nelson,and Rick Bernstein serve as executive producers.

PODCASTS

Audible Originals announced  “Cut and Run,” a new original podcast which will be released on Jan. 31. From creators Ben Acker and Ben Blacker, the scripted audio comedy will feature appearances from Meg Ryan (“You’ve Got Mail”), D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”), Sam Richardson (“VEEP”), Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911”), Ed Begley Jr. (“Arrested Development”), and more. Listen to the trailer below.

DEALS

Fox Sports has signed off on a six-year media rights agreement with the Mountain West, marking the first-ever agreement between the network and the conference. Beginning with the 2020-21 season and running through 2025-26, Fox Sports will have exclusive rights to Boise State home football games and to the Mountain West Football Championship game, which will be televised annually on the FOX family of networks. Additionally, a full programming schedule of Mountain West football and men’s basketball games will be carried each year across the various Fox Sports linear platforms.

AWARDS

The Radio Television Digital News Foundation will honor ABC News’ David Muir with the Leonard Zeidenberg First Amendment Award. Named after the late broadcasting and cable senior correspondent Leonard Zeidenberg, the award is presented to a radio or television journalist or news executive who has made a major contribution to the protection of first amendment freedoms. Muir is recognized for his journalistic work with dispatches from Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Beirut, Mogadishu and Tahrir Square, among other global locations. Formerly a RTDNF scholarship recipient, Muir has also received multiple Edward R. Murrow Awards.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Josh Kovolenko has been promoted to senior vice president of marketing for Discovery, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, Discovery Channel announced. Still based in Los Angeles, he will now oversee all marketing efforts and report to Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery and Factual. Kovolenko joined Discovery in March 2008 as a member of the global events and brand activation team producing many of the network’s most high-profile events.

Turner Classic Movies has named Pola Changnon as its new general manager, replacing Jennifer Dorian. Prior to, Changnon was the senior vice president of marketing, studio production and talent. In her new position, she will now be responsible for the day-to-day operations of TCM, including all strategy, business development, marketing, branding, digital initiatives, programming and on-air campaigns, as well as overseeing immersive brand extensions such as TCM Classic Film Festival and the TCM Classic Cruise. Chagnon will report to Michael Ouweleen, interim president of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang and TCM.

