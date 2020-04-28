TV News Roundup: Amazon Releases Trailer for ‘Homecoming’ Season 2 (Watch)

In today’s TV News Roundup, Amazon released the trailer for Season 2 of “Homecoming,” and Netflix announced the premiere date for the final episodes of “Fuller House.”

DATES

Netflix has announced that the second half of the fifth and final season of “Fuller House” will debut on the streamer on June 2. The first nine episodes of the season premiered on Dec. 6, 2019 and the final nine lead to a series finale. The show picks up immediately upon DJ (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy’s (Andrea Barber) triple engagement. Jeff Franklin, Thomas L. Miller, Robert L. Boyett, Steve Baldikoski, Bryan Behar and John Stamos serve as executive producers.

CNBC has announced that Season 5 of “Jay Leno’s Garage” will premiere on May 20 at 10 p.m. Upcoming guests include Kelly Clarkson, Matt LeBlanc, Blake Shelton and Norm Macdonald. The series comes from Original Productions, a Fremantle company, and Kit & Kaboodle. Leno, Jeff Hasler, Jeff Bumgarner, Ernie Avila, Brian Lovett and Abby Schwarzwalder serve as executive producers. Adam Barry is executive producer for CNBC. Watch a new sneak peek for the season below.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon has released the trailer for Season 2 of “Homecoming.” The new season stars Janelle Monáe as an amnesiac searching for her identity. Stephan James and Hong Chau reprise their roles from the first season, while Chris Cooper and Joan Cusack join the cast. The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg serve as co-showrunners. Kyle Patrick Alvarez directs and executive produces. The series is also executive produced by Julia Roberts for Red Om Films; Sam Esmail for Esmail Corp; Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content; and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matthew Lieber of Gimlet Media. Watch the trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

Gunpowder & Sky has partnered with Circle of Confusion to develop and produce feature films and series. Projects will be sourced from writers, directors and producers who have had their work released on Dust and Alter, Gunpower & Sky’s sci-fi and horror brands, respectively.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The Public Media Group of Southern California has named Dan Ferguson senior vice president of marketing and communications. The role’s responsibilities include leading the planning, development and implementation of marketing and communication efforts of content brands PBS SoCal, KCET and Link TV. Ferguson will report directly to COO Jamie Myers. Before his appointment, Ferguson had accrued a combined 15-year tenure at DirecTV and AT&T, operating across several marketing functions.

DEALS

The Paley Center has announced Citi as the presenting sponsor of Paley@Home and the launch of the new “Paley Front Row” series. The Paley@Home includes curated collections of weekly programming of acclaimed Paley Center events on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel, Paley Education@Home, featuring Paley’s weekly Education and Media Resource Guide, online education programs and classes, as well as the “Paley Front Row” series. The new series will feature stars of current shows discussing their work, offering insights and anecdotes. The first selection will be IFC’s “Brockmire” featuring a conversation with series stars Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet.

INITIATIVES

Discovery Channel has partnered with the Explorers Club to announce the Explorers Club Discovery Expedition Grant, a $1 million program made to further advance exploration and research. Final candidates for the grants will be selected by a panel of explorers, researchers and scholars. The program will also allow explorers to share their findings on the Discovery Channel.