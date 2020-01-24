TV News Roundup: HBO Releases ‘The Undoing’ Teaser

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO released a teaser for “The Undoing” and Showtime dropped a trailer for “The Trade” Season 2.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO released a teaser for its forthcoming limited series “The Undoing,“ which will premiere in May. The six-part series based on the novel “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz, stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as a married couple whose lives get upended after a “chain of terrible revelations,” leaving Grace (Kidman) to dismantle one life and create another for herself and her child. The show is executive produced by Susanne Bier and David E. Kelly through David E. Kelley Prods.

Showtime released a trailer for the second season of “The Trade.“ The four-part docuseries follows Central Americans on an odyssey to the United States, while also delving into the shadow industries that prey on them every step along the way. “The Trade” is directed and executive produced by Matthew Heineman, and is also executive produced by Pagan Harleman and Joedan Okun.

PODCASTS

History announced its first original podcast, “History This Week.“ Sally Helm hosts the weekly podcast for which new episodes will be released on Mondays. In it, Helm revisits historical events that occurred “this week.” This week’s episode recounts the story of Auschwitz and its survivors 75 years after its liberation. The podcast is free to download from Apple Podcasts, Spotify or other podcast platforms.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Ashley Mcfarlin Buie joins We TV as the vice president of development. The network announced that Buie will oversee new and developing projects for WE tv and will serve as executive producer on the popular series, “Beyond the Pole.“ With over twenty years of experience in the industry, Buie has garnered a strong reputation for crafting layered, elevated stories of larger-than-life characters that are real, relatable, and entertaining. She founded Bird’s Eye entertainment, Inc., and has worked on a multitude of shows with various television networks including Bravo, Discovery, OWN, Oxygen, CNN, MTV, The Travel Channel and VH1. Buie reports to David Stefanou, senior vice president, original programming and development, in New York.

MGM Television and Mark Burnett expanded its Orion Television label with new executive hires Bradley Gardner, Christopher Goble and Jina Jones. Gardner was named senior vice president of Orion Television, focusing on comedy and drama. He joins MGM from Paramount Network and TV Land, where he served as senior vice president of development and original programming. During his tenure, Gardner oversaw the breakout hit “Younger,” along with producing the network’s first hit original series, “Hot in Cleveland.” Goble was appointed vice president of Orion Television and will focus on the horror/sci-fi generes. He was most recently senior vice president, television at Automatik Ent., where he oversaw Freeform’s “Beyond” and served as an executive on “Jigsaw,” “Red Earth,” “Revenger” and “On a Sunbeam.” Jones will serve as head of studio development for MGM’s partnership with Brat TV, developing scripted content for YA audiences. Jones was previously vice president, scripted at Awesomeness. She served as an executive producer on the daytime Emmy-winning series “Zac & Mia,” as well as “T@GGED,” “Love Daily” and “The Commute.”