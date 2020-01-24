×

TV News Roundup: HBO Releases ‘The Undoing’ Teaser

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
The unboxing teaser

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO released a teaser for “The Undoing” and Showtime dropped a trailer for “The Trade” Season 2.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO released a teaser for its forthcoming limited series The Undoing, which will premiere in May. The six-part series based on the novel “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz, stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as a married couple whose lives get upended after a “chain of terrible revelations,” leaving Grace (Kidman) to dismantle one life and create another for herself and her child. The show is executive produced by Susanne Bier and David E. Kelly through David E. Kelley Prods.

Showtime released a trailer for the second season of The Trade. The four-part docuseries follows Central Americans on an odyssey to the United States, while also delving into the shadow industries that prey on them every step along the way. “The Trade” is directed and executive produced by Matthew Heineman, and is also executive produced by Pagan Harleman and Joedan Okun.

PODCASTS

History announced its first original podcast, History This Week. Sally Helm hosts the weekly podcast for which new episodes will be released on Mondays. In it, Helm revisits historical events that occurred “this week.” This week’s episode recounts the story of Auschwitz and its survivors 75 years after its liberation. The podcast is free to download from Apple Podcasts, Spotify or other podcast platforms.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Ashley Mcfarlin Buie joins We TV as the vice president of development. The network announced that Buie will oversee new and developing projects for WE tv and will serve as executive producer on the popular series, “Beyond the Pole. With over twenty years of experience in the industry, Buie has garnered a strong reputation for crafting layered, elevated stories of larger-than-life characters that are real, relatable, and entertaining. She founded Bird’s Eye entertainment, Inc., and has worked on a multitude of shows with various television networks including Bravo, Discovery, OWN, Oxygen, CNN, MTV, The Travel Channel and VH1. Buie reports to David Stefanou, senior vice president, original programming and development, in New York.

MGM Television and Mark Burnett expanded its Orion Television label with new executive hires Bradley Gardner, Christopher Goble and Jina Jones. Gardner was named senior vice president of Orion Television, focusing on comedy and drama. He joins MGM from Paramount Network and TV Land, where he served as senior vice president of development and original programming. During his tenure, Gardner oversaw the breakout hit “Younger,” along with producing the network’s  first hit original series, “Hot in Cleveland.” Goble was appointed vice president of Orion Television and will focus on the horror/sci-fi generes. He was most recently senior vice president, television at Automatik Ent., where he oversaw Freeform’s “Beyond” and served as an executive on “Jigsaw,” “Red Earth,” “Revenger” and “On a Sunbeam.” Jones will serve as head of studio development for MGM’s partnership with Brat TV, developing scripted content for YA audiences. Jones was previously vice president, scripted at Awesomeness. She served as an executive producer on the daytime Emmy-winning series “Zac & Mia,” as well as “T@GGED,” “Love Daily” and “The Commute.”

 

More TV

  • The unboxing teaser

    TV News Roundup: HBO Releases 'The Undoing' Teaser

    In today’s TV news roundup, HBO released a teaser for “The Undoing” and Showtime dropped a trailer for “The Trade” Season 2. FIRST LOOKS HBO released a teaser for its forthcoming limited series “The Undoing,“ which will premiere in May. The six-part series based on the novel “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz, [...]

  • Sean Hannity

    Sean Hannity Set for Super Bowl Pre-Game Interview With President Trump

    Sean Hannity has talked with President Donald Trump many times, but never quite like this. Hannity is the latest TV-news personality to take on what has in recent years developed into a Super Bowl Sunday tradition: a pre-game interview with the President of the United States. Savannah Guthrie, Gayle King and Bill O’Reilly are among [...]

  • CBS Orders Comedy Pilot From '9JKL'

    CBS Orders Comedy Pilot From '9JKL' Creator, Comedian James Acaster

    CBS is developing a project that takes a comedic look at the age-old “12 Angry Men” dilemma of how does a jury come to a unanimous verdict? The network has issued a pilot order for “We The Jury,” a hybrid series from “9JKL” co-creator Dana Klein and Stephanie Darrow. The project hails from CBS Television [...]

  • Taylor Swift attends the premiere of

    Taylor Swift Bows Out of Unannounced Grammy Performance

    Taylor Swift has bowed out of a possible performance on the Grammy Awards program Sunday night just as stealthily as it appeared she might have bowed into it, multiple sources tell Variety. Her possible appearance on the show had been kept a secret — albeit not an extremely well-kept secret —  so her exit won’t [...]

  • 'American Idol' Producer Fremantle Strives To

    'American Idol' Producer Fremantle Looks To Reduce Global Environmental Footprint

    Aiming to reduce its waste and emissions, London-based “Idol” producer-distributor Fremantle has formed a partnership with Albert, a collaborative industry-backed project aimed at tackling the environmental impact of the entertainment sector.  Founded in 2011, Albert is governed by an industry consortium that includes BAFTA, independent companies and broadcasters.  Fremantle is working with Albert to develop [...]

  • Fleabag

    Intl. TV Newswire: NATPE Deals, ZED Pre-sales, Aardman Distribution

    In this week’s International TV Newswire Variety recaps more NATPE news from All3Media, Comedy Central Latin America, AMC’s Acorn TV, VIS, El Deseo, Globo and Univision, ZED pre-sales from Realscreen and Aardman’s latest distribution pickup. All3Media Sells to Comedy Central, AMC Networks in Latin America Comedy Central Latin America and All3Media International have closed a deal for [...]

  • Chance The RapperiHeartRadio Music Festival, Arrivals,

    Chance the Rapper to Host ‘Punk’d' Revival at Quibi

    Chance the Rapper is ready to get his prank on. MTV Studios has announced Chance as the host of its revival of the prank show “Punk’d,” which is coming to short form content platform Quibi. “Punk’d” was a hidden camera reality show which aired for ten seasons on MTV and was created by Ashton Kutcher, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad