TV News Roundup: HBO Reveals ‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2 Teaser (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO has released a teaser for the second season of “His Dark Materials,” and Variety obtained an exclusive first look of ID’s “The 93 Victims of Samuel Little.”

DATES

Quibi announced the premiere dates for its entire fall lineup, which is as follows: “Singled Out” Season 2 (Sept. 7), a social media dating show hosted by Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster; “Wireless” (Sept. 14), a survival thriller from executive producer Stephen Soderbergh; “Murder Unboxed” (Sept. 21), an unscripted true crime show that unboxes evidence from real-life murder cases; “Benedict Men” (Sept. 28), a docuseries about the nationally-ranked basketball team at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School from executive producer Stephen Curry; “The Expecting” (Sept. 28), a horror series about a waitress that experiences disturbing side effects during pregnancy starring AnnaSophia Robb and Rory Culkin; “Natural Born Narco” (Oct. 5), a prequel to the telenovela “El Señor de los Cielos” in partnership with Telemundo; “Gloop World” (Oct. 5), a claymation stop-motion series from “Rick and Morty” creator Justin Roiland; “Last Looks” (Oct. 12), a fashion true crime series narrated by Dakota Fanning; “50 States of Fright” Season 2 (Oct. 26), a horror series that explores urban legends from Colorado, Iowa, Missouri and Washington; “Ten Weeks” (Nov. 2), an unfiltered look into Army basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C.; “Slugfest” (Nov. 9), a docuseries chronicling the rise and rivalry of comic publishers Marvel and DC; “Punk’d” Season 2 (Nov. 16), host Chance the Rapper continues to pull pranks on Hollywood’s biggest stars; “This Joka” (Nov. 23), an unscripted comedy series starring Will Smith and a slew of comedian guests, and “Thanks a Million” Season 2 (Nov. 23), in which celebrities gift $100,000 to an unsuspecting person in their lives from executive producer Jennifer Lopez.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO released a teaser for Season 2 of “His Dark Materials,” which premieres in November. The series picks up after Lord Asriel opens a bridge to a new world, and Lyra follows Asriel into it after the death of her best friend. In this new world, Lyra meets Will, who is also attempting to escape his past. The two team up to find Will’s father, but the looming threat of war brings them new obstacles. “His Dark Materials” stars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka and Simone Kirby. Watch the teaser below.

ID released a special sneak peek of the two-part documentary project “The 93 Victims of Samuel Little” exclusively to Variety. The special debuts Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. and continues Sept. 1 at 9 p.m., as part of ID’s Serial Killer Week, which starts on Aug. 30. Originally convicted of four murders, Samuel Little is now believed to have killed a total of 93 women. The documentary, which comes from Blackfin, features interviews with investigators, families of victims and even commentary from Little himself. Watch the clip below.

LATE NIGHT

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” will air a new episode of “The Daily Social Distancing Show” at 8 p.m. on Comedy Central.