TV News Roundup: HBO Releases ‘Lovecraft Country’ Teaser (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO released the teaser trailer for “Lovecraft Country,” and the documentary “Freestyle Love Supreme” announced that it will no longer be airing on Hulu on June 5 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO has released a teaser for its adaptation of “Lovecraft Country,” coming this August. Based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, “Lovecraft Country” takes a road trip through America in the era of Jim Crow with Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) as they battle both racism and supernatural monsters. “Lovecraft Country” is executive produced by Misha Green, J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim and David Knoller.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Kim Brunhuber has joined CNN International as an Atlanta-based anchor. He will anchor the Europe morning editions of “CNN Newsroom” in addition to weekday programming. Previously, Brunhuber was the senior correspondent and Los Angeles bureau chief for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, covering major events such as the 2016 and 2018 Olympic games, the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the death of Nelson Mandela. Brunhuber has also worked as a senior trainer for Journalists for Human Rights in Sierra Leone, helping local journalists to cover issues such as child labor, female genital mutilation and elections.

INITIATIVES

HBO has announced the 2020 winners of the biennial HBOAccess Directing Fellowship: Emil Gallardo, Faraday Okoro, Hao Zheng, Jessica Petelle, Juan Pablo Arias Muñoz, Lanre Olabisi, Marielle Woods, Rammy Park, Tarik Jackson and Zao Wang. Although the program typically only awards three directors and gives them the opportunity to shoot a pilot presentation for HBO, the fellowship was adjusted this year to suit remote circumstances. This year’s 10 winners will take a series of master classes with top industry professionals and will receive continued support from HBO once production schedules resume.

PROGRAMMING

The producers of the documentary “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” announced today that it is delaying its Hulu launch in order to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. “Our show does not exist without the generations of brilliant black artists that created two of our most beloved American art forms, jazz and hip-hop,” representatives for the documentary wrote. “Today our country, our world struggles to reach an end to this systematic racial injustice, intolerance, police brutality and hate. We add our voices to that fight.” Hulu has not announced a new release date yet.

Black Lives Matter. We will be postponing the release of the #WeAreFreestyleLoveSupreme documentary and look forward to sharing it with you in the future. Today, take action: https://t.co/OX7A2SsiUb pic.twitter.com/uyj7zmkcvq — Freestyle Love Supreme (@freestylelove) June 3, 2020

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Senator Kamala Harris, Talib Kweli and Roy Wood Jr. will appear on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” while Regina King is tonight’s guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“; Charlamagne tha God and Tunde Adebimpe will be on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert“; U.S. Representative Val Demings and M. Ward will join “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” and Amanda Peet, Ramy Youssef, Patrisse Cullors and Tim McGraw will be on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”