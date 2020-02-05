×

TV News Roundup: HBO Sets Premiere Date for ‘Run,’ from Phoebe Waller-Bridge

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Run HBO
CREDIT: HBO

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO has set a premiere date for the upcoming comedy “Run” and Quibi has greenlit a new series entitled “Moving the Needle with Dr. Woo.” 

DATES

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson‘s Netflix special “Quarter-Life Crisis” will premiere March 3. Following her debut on “The Comedy Lineup Part 1,” Tomlinson’s first hour-long special will detail the lessons she’s learned. In it, she also talks about working on yourself, realistic relationship goals, and why your twenties are not actually “the best years of your life.”

Run” will debut April 12, HBO announced. Written and produced by Vicky Jones, the comedy follows Ruby Richardson (Merritt Wever), a woman whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart Billy Johnson (Domhnall Gleeson) inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfill the pact they made 17 years earlier. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rich Sommer, Tamara Podemski, Archie Panjabi will appear as guest stars. The series is executive produced by Jones, Waller-Bridge, Jenny Robins, Kate Dennis, Emily Leo and Oliver Roskill of Wigwam Films.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has greenlit “Moving the Needle with Dr. Woo.” With 1.5 million followers on social media, Dr. Woo is known by many as the most in-demand tattoo artist in the world. Much of his work can be seen on some of the most famous and influential people who seeking out his iconic deft needle and intricate, detail-laden designs. The upcoming series will follow the celebrated tattoo artist in his secret studio “Hideaway at Suite X” and offer fans an inside look at his personal life and creative process. JD Roth, Scooter Braun, Dr. Woo, Luke Mitzman and Adam Greener serve as executive producers on the series.

RENEWALS

NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution has renewed “Judge Jerry for a second season in national syndication. Led by popular television personality Jerry Springer, the court show has already been renewed in more than 95 percent of leading station groups across the US. For the 2019-20 season, “Judge Jerry” premiered as the highest-rated court show in five years, according to the network. Kerry Shannon serves as executive producer.

 

More TV

  • CBS HEADQUARTERS

    ViacomCBS Cuts Diversity Staff Amid Consolidation (EXCLUSIVE)

    ViacomCBS is letting go of staff amid a reorganization of its corporate diversity and inclusion department. Sources tell Variety that the cuts are concentrated in CBS’ legacy corporate-diversity department. According to sources, five members of CBS’ nine-person corporate diversity team have been let go or have been told that their positions are likely to be [...]

  • David SchulnerNBC Drama Showrunners panel, TCA

    'New Amsterdam' Creator David Schulner Inks Overall Deal With Universal TV

    David Schulner is doubling down with Universal Television. The “New Amsterdam” creator and showrunner David Schulner has inked a four-year overall deal with the studio, extending a relationship which dates back to 2010. Under the deal, Schulner will develop, write and executive produce programming across multiple platforms including network, cable and streaming. Schulner will continue [...]

  • LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25:

    Jay-Z Explains Sitting Down During National Anthem at Super Bowl

    Jay-Z is setting the record straight after he and wife Beyonce were snapped sitting down during the National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday. A video of the power couple taking a seat at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock stadium, along with their daughter, Blue Ivy created an instant stir as many in the public [...]

  • Run HBO

    TV News Roundup: HBO Sets Premiere Date for 'Run,' from Phoebe Waller-Bridge

    In today’s TV news roundup, HBO has set a premiere date for the upcoming comedy “Run” and Quibi has greenlit a new series entitled “Moving the Needle with Dr. Woo.”  DATES Comedian Taylor Tomlinson‘s Netflix special “Quarter-Life Crisis” will premiere March 3. Following her debut on “The Comedy Lineup Part 1,” Tomlinson’s first hour-long special [...]

  • Ruby Rose Turner CAA

    Ruby Rose Turner Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ruby Rose Turner has signed with CAA for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. Turner currently stars in one of the title roles in the Disney Channel series “Coop & Cami Ask the World.” The show debuted in late 2018 and Season 2 is currently in production. It is set to return this March. She is also [...]

  • AJ Styles WWE SmackDown

    Fox Corp. Earnings Hit By Higher Sports Fees and WWE Launch Costs

    Higher sports rights fees and the cost of launching WWE’s “Smackdown” took a bite out of Fox Corp.’s earnings in the last lap of 2019. The company disclosed Wednesday that it delivered revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, a gain of 5%. Net income soared to $314 million, compared to $24 [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Survey: Classic TV Shows, Olympics Pique Consumer Interest in Peacock (Exclusive)

    New original programming may be a part of Peacock, the new streaming service launching this summer from NBCUniversal, but it is the more familiar elements that are generating the most consumer interest so far. That’s what an exclusive poll fielded by YouGov for Variety suggests. The poll, which was conducted among 1,445 adults aged 18 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad