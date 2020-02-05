TV News Roundup: HBO Sets Premiere Date for ‘Run,’ from Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO has set a premiere date for the upcoming comedy “Run” and Quibi has greenlit a new series entitled “Moving the Needle with Dr. Woo.”

DATES

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson‘s Netflix special “Quarter-Life Crisis” will premiere March 3. Following her debut on “The Comedy Lineup Part 1,” Tomlinson’s first hour-long special will detail the lessons she’s learned. In it, she also talks about working on yourself, realistic relationship goals, and why your twenties are not actually “the best years of your life.”

“Run” will debut April 12, HBO announced. Written and produced by Vicky Jones, the comedy follows Ruby Richardson (Merritt Wever), a woman whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart Billy Johnson (Domhnall Gleeson) inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfill the pact they made 17 years earlier. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rich Sommer, Tamara Podemski, Archie Panjabi will appear as guest stars. The series is executive produced by Jones, Waller-Bridge, Jenny Robins, Kate Dennis, Emily Leo and Oliver Roskill of Wigwam Films.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has greenlit “Moving the Needle with Dr. Woo.” With 1.5 million followers on social media, Dr. Woo is known by many as the most in-demand tattoo artist in the world. Much of his work can be seen on some of the most famous and influential people who seeking out his iconic deft needle and intricate, detail-laden designs. The upcoming series will follow the celebrated tattoo artist in his secret studio “Hideaway at Suite X” and offer fans an inside look at his personal life and creative process. JD Roth, Scooter Braun, Dr. Woo, Luke Mitzman and Adam Greener serve as executive producers on the series.

RENEWALS

NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution has renewed “Judge Jerry” for a second season in national syndication. Led by popular television personality Jerry Springer, the court show has already been renewed in more than 95 percent of leading station groups across the US. For the 2019-20 season, “Judge Jerry” premiered as the highest-rated court show in five years, according to the network. Kerry Shannon serves as executive producer.