TV News Roundup: HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’ Adaptation to Premiere in August (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO released the first look at its “Lovecraft Country” adaptation, and ABC revealed its lineup of stars for “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II,” coming May 10.

DATES

Quibi has detailed all of the bite-sized shows coming to the platform in the month of May. In addition to the previously announced “Reno 911!” revival coming May 4, “Useless Celebrity History” starring Adam Rippon will launch that day as well. Then, sports documentary “Blackballed,” and “Barkitecture,” which is hosted by “The Bachelorette” finalist Tyler Cameron, launch May 11; Dave Franco-starrer “The Now” and floral design show “Centerpiece” will be available starting May 18; and the Nitro Circus-produced “Life-Size Toys” comes to the app on May 25.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released a trailer for new docuseries “Trial by Media,” which streams May 11. The six-episode show will take a look back on some of the most memorable trials in history — including those of Jenny Jones, Rod Blagojevich and Amadou Diallo — and how televised media coverage shaped them. “Trial by Media” is executive produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov for Smokehouse Pictures; legal journalists Jeffrey Toobin and Steven Brill; and Brian McGinn, Jason Sterman and David Gelb for Supper Club Productions.

AMC revealed a trailer for the second season of supernatural horror series “NOS4A2.” Starring Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Jahkara Smith and Olafur Darri Olafsson returns June 21 at 9 p.m. with two back-to-back episodes simulcast on AMC and BBC America. Season 2 takes place eight years after Season 1, as Cummings’ character Vic McQueen struggles to protect her son against immortal serial killer Charlie Manx, played by Quinto. Watch the teaser below.

HBO has shared the first look at “Lovecraft Country,” a drama series based on Matt Ruff‘s 2016 book of the same name. The show will debut this August and follows Atticus Freeman, played by Jonathan Majors, on his journey across 1950s America in search of his father. Accompanied by his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance), what begins as a trek for truth is quickly turned upside down by racism and terrifying monsters straight out of a Lovecraft novel. “Lovecraft Country” is executive produced by showrunner Misha Green, J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim and David Knoller. It is produced by afemme, Inc., Bad Robot Productions and Monkeypaw Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The May 3 episode of “The Simpsons“ will feature Lisa performing a number from “Cabaret,“ and Variety has the exclusive first look at that performance. The animated comedy airs at 8 p.m. on Fox.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Quiana Burns will join “Weekend Good Morning America” as executive broadcast producer, and senior broadcast producer Mike Milhaven will move to the weekday team. Burns will return to “GMA” after working at MSNBC as executive producer of “MSNBC Live with Ali Velshi” and co-lead of the Black Employee Network for the news divisions of both MSNBC and NBC News. Before joining MSNBC, Burns was Robin Roberts’ anchor producer at “GMA.” In his new role on the weekday production staff, Milhaven will work with Chris Brouwer on the first hour team after four years producing for the weekend program.

SPECIALS

ABC has announced Shakira, Halsey, Miguel and Donald Glover will be among those performing on “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” on May 10. The full lineup is as follows: “A Whole New World” performed by Idina Menzel and Blen Platt; “Almost There” performed by Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose; “Hakuna Matata” performed by Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover and Walter Russell III; “Part of Your World” performed by Halsey, “Poor Unfortunate Souls” performed by Rebel Wilson; “Remember Me” performed by Miguel; “Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” performed by Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert; “Try Everything” performed by Shakira; “When I Am Older” performed by Josh Gad; “You’ll Be in My Heart” performed by Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland; and “Zero to Hero” performed by Keke Palmer.

DEALS

Voice actors from various children’s entertainment programs have teamed up to produce a series of kid-focused PSAs for the podcast “A Moment for Kids,” a sub-series of “A Moment of Your Time.” The messages include health guidance to employ during the coronavirus pandemic as well as suggestions for constructive activities to fill the day. Tom Kenny (the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants), Tara Strong (Timmy Turner on “The Fairly Odd Parents”), Eric Bauza (“Woody Woodpecker”), Jess Harnell (Ironhide on “Transformers”) and Jeff Bennett (Johnny Bravo) are among the voice talent contributing to the series. Six PSAs have already been released, with more coming shortly. “A Moment for Kids” comes from Splash Entertainment in partnership with CurtCo Media.

INITIATIVES

Paired with the debut of six new episodes of “Ghostwriter,” Apple TV Plus has launched the “Ghostwriter Reading Challenge.” The initiative encourages parents and children to read the books featured on the show as they watch the new episodes, with opportunities to complete thoughtful challenges and share their progress on social media. In partnership with Apple Books, “Ghostwriter” has made all of the featured titles free in the Apple Book Store until May 7. Books included in the new episodes are “The Jungle Book” by Rudyard Kipling, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll, “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley and “Trinity” by D.J. MacHale.